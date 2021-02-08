Protests against military coup spread across Myanmar
Police briefly fire a water cannon at protesters demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
Buddhist monks show the three-finger salute as they join a rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters and police are seen in a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured protester is carried during a protest demonstrating against the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
Protesters and police are seen in a rally against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A nurse show the three-finger salute as she takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People show the three-finger salute as they rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A Buddhist nun rallies in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Nurses show the three-finger salute as they rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch from their balconies a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator shows the three-finger salute as people rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People show the three-finger salute as they take part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People standing on their balconies take part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Medical workers show the three-finger salute as they greet people taking part in a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Public workers show the three-finger salute as they take part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People riding motorbikes flash the three-finger salute as they take part in a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A man holds up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi as he takes part in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People take part in a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People carry a banner and signs as they march in protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stand guard as a poster demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi is seen on a police barricade, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People riding motorbikes flash the three-finger salute as they take part in a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators show the three-finger salute to protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People show the three-finger salute to protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers patrol as people protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police line up during a protest against the military coup demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators show the three-finger salute to protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators show the three-finger salute to protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators show the three-finger salute to protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters flash the three-finger salute next to police vehicles during a demonstration against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar February 6, 2021. Reuters TV/via REUTERS
Riot police line up during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. Myanmar Now/via REUTERS
People gesture as they protest against coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 6, 2021. DVB TV NEWS/Reuters TV
