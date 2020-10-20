Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 20, 2020 | 9:59am EDT

Protests against police brutality in Nigeria

Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. Protests began roughly two weeks ago demanding the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was accused by Nigerians and groups such as Amnesty International of extortion, brutality and torture. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. Protests began roughly two weeks ago demanding the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was accused by Nigerians and groups...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. Protests began roughly two weeks ago demanding the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was accused by Nigerians and groups such as Amnesty International of extortion, brutality and torture. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
1 / 26
A demonstrator stands atop a vehicle and shouts slogans as others carry banners while blocking a road leading to the airport, during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. The police force has repeatedly denied the accusations against SARS, though it said earlier this month that "unruly and unprofessional" officers had been arrested and were facing disciplinary actions The new unit, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, was created to "fill the gaps" left when police disbanded SARS on Oct. 11. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

A demonstrator stands atop a vehicle and shouts slogans as others carry banners while blocking a road leading to the airport, during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. The police force has repeatedly denied...more

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A demonstrator stands atop a vehicle and shouts slogans as others carry banners while blocking a road leading to the airport, during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. The police force has repeatedly denied the accusations against SARS, though it said earlier this month that "unruly and unprofessional" officers had been arrested and were facing disciplinary actions The new unit, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, was created to "fill the gaps" left when police disbanded SARS on Oct. 11. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Close
2 / 26
A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Close
3 / 26
A demonstrator rings a bell as he rides a horse during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator rings a bell as he rides a horse during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A demonstrator rings a bell as he rides a horse during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
4 / 26
A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2020
A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Close
5 / 26
Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
6 / 26
A demonstrator in underwear carries a hairdryer and a megaphone during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator in underwear carries a hairdryer and a megaphone during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A demonstrator in underwear carries a hairdryer and a megaphone during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
7 / 26
Demonstrators queue up to receive food during a protest over police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators queue up to receive food during a protest over police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Demonstrators queue up to receive food during a protest over police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
8 / 26
Demonstrators gather beside an electronic billboard displaying the slogan "End police brutality", during a protest in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators gather beside an electronic billboard displaying the slogan "End police brutality", during a protest in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Demonstrators gather beside an electronic billboard displaying the slogan "End police brutality", during a protest in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
9 / 26
Muslim demonstrators observe jumat service amid protests against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Muslim demonstrators observe jumat service amid protests against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Muslim demonstrators observe jumat service amid protests against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
10 / 26
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
11 / 26
A demonstrator wearing a blindfold with an inscription "End Sars", gestures during a protest against alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator wearing a blindfold with an inscription "End Sars", gestures during a protest against alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a blindfold with an inscription "End Sars", gestures during a protest against alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
12 / 26
"End Sars" referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, reads on a demonstrator's cloth during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

"End Sars" referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, reads on a demonstrator's cloth during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
"End Sars" referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, reads on a demonstrator's cloth during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
13 / 26
A demonstrator salutes as he raises the Nigerian flag during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator salutes as he raises the Nigerian flag during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A demonstrator salutes as he raises the Nigerian flag during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
14 / 26
A demonstrator holds up a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator holds up a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A demonstrator holds up a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
15 / 26
'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, reads on a demonstrator's face during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, reads on a demonstrator's face during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, reads on a demonstrator's face during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
16 / 26
A demonstrator performs contortion during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator performs contortion during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A demonstrator performs contortion during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
17 / 26
Demonstrators queue to receive food during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators queue to receive food during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Demonstrators queue to receive food during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
18 / 26
A demonstrator covering his face carries a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator covering his face carries a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A demonstrator covering his face carries a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
19 / 26
Demonstrators wearing raincoats shout slogans as they march in the rain during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators wearing raincoats shout slogans as they march in the rain during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Demonstrators wearing raincoats shout slogans as they march in the rain during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
20 / 26
Demonstrators carry banners during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators carry banners during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Demonstrators carry banners during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
21 / 26
A demonstrator carries a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

A demonstrator carries a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A demonstrator carries a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
22 / 26
Demonstrators talk to a police officer during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators talk to a police officer during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Demonstrators talk to a police officer during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
23 / 26
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
24 / 26
Police officers are seen as Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Police officers are seen as Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Police officers are seen as Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Close
25 / 26
Police use water cannons to disperse people protesting against alleged brutality by members of Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Abraham Achirga

Police use water cannons to disperse people protesting against alleged brutality by members of Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Abraham Achirga

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Police use water cannons to disperse people protesting against alleged brutality by members of Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Abraham Achirga
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Next Slideshows

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Residents are caught in the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.

9:37am EDT
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 30 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...

Oct 19 2020
Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans marked the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday...

Oct 19 2020
Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign

The Democratic challenger, holding a lead in national opinion polls and in many battleground states, continues his campaign with two weeks to go until Election...

Oct 19 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

Virus cases surge across shaken Europe

European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Residents are caught in the heaviest fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 30 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans marked the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.

Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced campaign

The Democratic challenger, holding a lead in national opinion polls and in many battleground states, continues his campaign with two weeks to go until Election Day.

Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies

Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies

President Trump criss-crossed the nation over the weekend, rallying supporters in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Florida as he stepped up events ahead of the final presidential debate this week.

Fighting and recriminations shake Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes

Fighting and recriminations shake Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes

A new ceasefire in the mountain territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was in jeopardy with Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces reporting shelling and heavy fighting.

Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok defying a ban on protests with chants of "down with dictatorship" and "reform the monarchy."

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast