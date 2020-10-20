Protests against police brutality in Nigeria
Demonstrators gather during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. Protests began roughly two weeks ago demanding the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which was accused by Nigerians and groups...more
A demonstrator stands atop a vehicle and shouts slogans as others carry banners while blocking a road leading to the airport, during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. The police force has repeatedly denied...more
A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
A demonstrator rings a bell as he rides a horse during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator paints 'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, on a street during a protest demanding police reform in Lagos, Nigeria October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Seun Sanni
Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator in underwear carries a hairdryer and a megaphone during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Demonstrators queue up to receive food during a protest over police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Demonstrators gather beside an electronic billboard displaying the slogan "End police brutality", during a protest in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Muslim demonstrators observe jumat service amid protests against police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator wearing a blindfold with an inscription "End Sars", gestures during a protest against alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
"End Sars" referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, reads on a demonstrator's cloth during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator salutes as he raises the Nigerian flag during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator holds up a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
'End Sars', referring to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad police unit, reads on a demonstrator's face during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator performs contortion during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Demonstrators queue to receive food during a protest over alleged police brutality in Lagos, Nigeria October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator covering his face carries a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Demonstrators wearing raincoats shout slogans as they march in the rain during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Demonstrators carry banners during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A demonstrator carries a banner during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Demonstrators talk to a police officer during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest over alleged police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Police officers are seen as Nigerians take part in a protest against alleged violence, extortion and harassment from Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Lagos, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
Police use water cannons to disperse people protesting against alleged brutality by members of Nigeria's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja, Nigeria October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Abraham Achirga
