Pictures | Tue Jun 9, 2020 | 1:20am EDT

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside Emancipation Hall after weeks of protests against racial inequality in the aftermath in Minneapolis police custody of Floyd, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside Emancipation Hall after weeks of protests against racial inequality in the aftermath in Minneapolis police custody of Floyd, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jacqueline Madden of Dallas holds a sign as she lines up during the public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jacqueline Madden of Dallas holds a sign as she lines up during the public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Jacqueline Madden of Dallas holds a sign as she lines up during the public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People attend a protest against racial inequality in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People attend a protest against racial inequality in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People attend a protest against racial inequality in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People wearing protective face masks gesture next to coffins during a protest against racial inequality in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People wearing protective face masks gesture next to coffins during a protest against racial inequality in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People wearing protective face masks gesture next to coffins during a protest against racial inequality in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman enters a building pasted with pictures of George Floyd and other victims of police violence in New York City, June 8, 2020. The doors are boarded up due to looting from previous days. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman enters a building pasted with pictures of George Floyd and other victims of police violence in New York City, June 8, 2020. The doors are boarded up due to looting from previous days. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A woman enters a building pasted with pictures of George Floyd and other victims of police violence in New York City, June 8, 2020. The doors are boarded up due to looting from previous days. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Protesters demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Protesters demonstrate outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Protesters move barricades outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Protesters move barricades outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Protesters move barricades outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct after the building was boarded up and vacated in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A young girl lays on her stomach during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A young girl lays on her stomach during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A young girl lays on her stomach during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman holds a sign during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A woman holds a sign during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A woman holds a sign during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man rides a bicycle as he balances a ball on his head during a protest in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man rides a bicycle as he balances a ball on his head during a protest in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man rides a bicycle as he balances a ball on his head during a protest in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square at the scene where protesters clashed with police near the White House in Washington, June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square at the scene where protesters clashed with police near the White House in Washington, June 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square at the scene where protesters clashed with police near the White House in Washington, June 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People hold placards and raise their fists during a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People hold placards and raise their fists during a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People hold placards and raise their fists during a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A portrait of George Floyd is seen during a protest in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, June 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
People gather to view protest signs now affixed to the fence around Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, June 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator gestures during a protest in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator gestures during a protest in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A demonstrator gestures during a protest in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers holds a silent protest near the Minneapolis Public Safety Facility where former police officer Derek Chauvin was arraigned via video conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

The Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers holds a silent protest near the Minneapolis Public Safety Facility where former police officer Derek Chauvin was arraigned via video conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
The Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers holds a silent protest near the Minneapolis Public Safety Facility where former police officer Derek Chauvin was arraigned via video conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Pastor Eddie Anderson wears a protective face mask as he attends a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pastor Eddie Anderson wears a protective face mask as he attends a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Pastor Eddie Anderson wears a protective face mask as he attends a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Current and former New York City Mayor's staff march across the Brooklyn Bridge to call for reforms in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Current and former New York City Mayor's staff march across the Brooklyn Bridge to call for reforms in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Current and former New York City Mayor's staff march across the Brooklyn Bridge to call for reforms in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tiffany Simms wears a protective mask and sunglasses as she attends a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tiffany Simms wears a protective mask and sunglasses as she attends a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Tiffany Simms wears a protective mask and sunglasses as she attends a protest in Los Angeles, California, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man creates a flower arrangement ahead of a public visitation for George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A green laser shines through smoke and gas deployed by Seattle Police to disperse a protest as police use riot shields to advance past the site of a barricade dismantled by protesters near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A green laser shines through smoke and gas deployed by Seattle Police to disperse a protest as police use riot shields to advance past the site of a barricade dismantled by protesters near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A green laser shines through smoke and gas deployed by Seattle Police to disperse a protest as police use riot shields to advance past the site of a barricade dismantled by protesters near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A protester with a rainbow umbrella picks up a gas canister as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A protester with a rainbow umbrella picks up a gas canister as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A protester with a rainbow umbrella picks up a gas canister as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A group calling themselves the "Black Cowboys" ride their horses during a "We Want to Live" march and protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A group calling themselves the "Black Cowboys" ride their horses during a "We Want to Live" march and protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A group calling themselves the "Black Cowboys" ride their horses during a "We Want to Live" march and protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A man lies on the ground grasping a cane after law enforcement deployed chemical agents and blast balls near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man lies on the ground grasping a cane after law enforcement deployed chemical agents and blast balls near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man lies on the ground grasping a cane after law enforcement deployed chemical agents and blast balls near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People sit during a protest against racial inequality in Pasadena, Texas, June 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

People sit during a protest against racial inequality in Pasadena, Texas, June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
People sit during a protest against racial inequality in Pasadena, Texas, June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Elizabeth Monteiro pleads on her knees at a police barricade during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Monteiro pleads on her knees at a police barricade during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Elizabeth Monteiro pleads on her knees at a police barricade during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators hold a Black Lives Matter banner in front of the Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Demonstrators hold a Black Lives Matter banner in front of the Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators hold a Black Lives Matter banner in front of the Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police officers kneel during a protest in Pasadena, Texas, June 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Police officers kneel during a protest in Pasadena, Texas, June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police officers kneel during a protest in Pasadena, Texas, June 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Two protesters hold their ground with their hands up as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Two protesters hold their ground with their hands up as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Two protesters hold their ground with their hands up as law enforcement deploys chemical agents and blast balls near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Demonstrators raise their fists as they take a knee for 8 minutes 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was held down, during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators raise their fists as they take a knee for 8 minutes 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was held down, during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators raise their fists as they take a knee for 8 minutes 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was held down, during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A child sits on her father's shoulders as he carries a U.S. flag during a protest in front of the Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A child sits on her father's shoulders as he carries a U.S. flag during a protest in front of the Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A child sits on her father's shoulders as he carries a U.S. flag during a protest in front of the Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators attend a protest against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Demonstrators attend a protest against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest in New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest in New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest in New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2020.  REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2020.  REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A woman looks at signs left on a fence surrounding the White House in Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman looks at signs left on a fence surrounding the White House in Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A woman looks at signs left on a fence surrounding the White House in Washington, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

George Floyd's death sparks worldwide protests

