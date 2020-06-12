Protests against police brutality sweep across America
Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in front of the Trump Tower in New York, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens uses a bullhorn as he leads a protest in support of Colin Kaepernick and against police brutality and racial inequality in Inglewood, California, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Manhattan, New York, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators protest against racial inequality in New York City, New York, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon
Demonstrators protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Manhattan, New York, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Giant letters spelling out the slogan "Black Lives Matter" are painted on the road along 15th Street in downtown Oakland, California, June 11, 2020. Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
A child holds a sign as her father puts his arm around her at a protest in Malverne, New York, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People react amid fog outside Boston City Hall during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People stand in front of the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct sign, spray painted to replace "police" with "people" as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone in Seattle, Washington, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Healthcare workers at the South End Community Health Center kneel in support as demonstrators march past in Boston, Massachusetts, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks past a boarded-up store with the last words of George Floyd in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters cheer for high school graduate Leah Powell during a march at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People march with signs past the marquee of Paramount Theatre during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters march in Washington, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People walk by an image of George Floyd at Cal Anderson Park as the protesters establish what they call an autonomous zone, near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, in Seattle, Washington, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Mischa, 6, from Maryland, holds a bullhorn in front of Black Lives Matter protest sign near the White House in Washington, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A demonstrator waves an American flag during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon
People walk freely past barricades as the protesters established what they call an autonomous zone in Seattle, Washington, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Women talk on a balcony during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon
Tee Wright raises a fist in front of a Black Lives Matter banner across from the White House in Washington, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A demonstrator raises his fist during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon
A man raises his fist during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Idris Solomon
Families and children march in a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and...more
Jacqueline Madden of Dallas holds a sign as she lines up during the public visitation for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People attend a protest against racial inequality in New York City, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
