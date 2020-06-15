Edition:
Protests against police brutality sweep across America

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders in Hollywood, Los Angeles, June 14. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People paint a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on the street in Brooklyn, June 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Protesters remove a man from the protest because he was bothering other protesters at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Demonstrators participate in a protest rally for Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging from a tree a block from Palmdale City Hall, in Palmdale, California, June 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, June 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A visitor looks at a memorial at the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 14. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
People watch as a Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
A man is treated with milk from his own first aid backpack after being exposed to tear gas during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Demonstrators march down Constitution Avenue in Washington, June 13. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Promise Goodwine protests against racial inequality in Washington, June 13. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest in Manhattan, June 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Demonstrators protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Manhattan, June 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
A caged statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis departs on a truck after being removed from the state capital in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 13. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Protesters rally in Portland, Oregon, June 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Pastor Robert Winfree talks to protesters at a rally on the base of the General Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia, June 13. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
A woman and a girl watch from a window as demonstrators pass by in Salem, Massachusetts, June 12. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Demonstrators hold signs on the Brooklyn Bridge, June 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Kids look over their fence as protesters march in St. Louis, Missouri, June 12. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
A sign with a photo of George Floyd hangs on a fence in Lafayette Park outside of the White House, June 13. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
A demonstrator takes a silent moment during a protest rally for Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging from a tree a block from Palmdale City Hall, in Palmdale, California, June 13. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ringo Chiu &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Police detain protesters for blocking traffic during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Tens of thousands of people walk up 23rd Avenue South as they participate in a silent protest march in Seattle, Washington, June 12. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Giant letters spelling out the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' are painted on the road along 15th Street in downtown Oakland, California, June 11. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A young girl raises her fist at a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
Demonstrators protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Brooklyn, June 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
