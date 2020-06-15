Protests against police brutality sweep across America
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ+ leaders in Hollywood, Los Angeles, June 14. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People paint a 'Black Lives Matter' mural on the street in Brooklyn, June 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Protesters remove a man from the protest because he was bothering other protesters at the self-proclaimed Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, June 13. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators participate in a protest rally for Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging from a tree a block from Palmdale City Hall, in Palmdale, California, June 13. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, June 14. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A visitor looks at a memorial at the site of the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 14. REUTERS/Eric Miller
People watch as a Wendy’s burns following a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man is treated with milk from his own first aid backpack after being exposed to tear gas during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Demonstrators march down Constitution Avenue in Washington, June 13. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Promise Goodwine protests against racial inequality in Washington, June 13. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest in Manhattan, June 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Manhattan, June 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A caged statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis departs on a truck after being removed from the state capital in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 13. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters rally in Portland, Oregon, June 13. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Pastor Robert Winfree talks to protesters at a rally on the base of the General Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, Virginia, June 13. REUTERS/Jay Paul
A woman and a girl watch from a window as demonstrators pass by in Salem, Massachusetts, June 12. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators hold signs on the Brooklyn Bridge, June 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Kids look over their fence as protesters march in St. Louis, Missouri, June 12. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A sign with a photo of George Floyd hangs on a fence in Lafayette Park outside of the White House, June 13. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
A demonstrator takes a silent moment during a protest rally for Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging from a tree a block from Palmdale City Hall, in Palmdale, California, June 13. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
Police detain protesters for blocking traffic during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Tens of thousands of people walk up 23rd Avenue South as they participate in a silent protest march in Seattle, Washington, June 12. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Giant letters spelling out the slogan 'Black Lives Matter' are painted on the road along 15th Street in downtown Oakland, California, June 11. ©2020 Maxar Technologies/via REUTERS
A young girl raises her fist at a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Demonstrators protest against police brutality and racial inequality in Brooklyn, June 13. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
