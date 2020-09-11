Edition:
Pictures | Thu Sep 10, 2020 | 10:40pm EDT

Protests against police violence erupt in Colombia

People spray paint on police riot shields as they protest outside a police station after a man, who was detained for violating social distancing rules, died from being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by officers, according to authorities, in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2020
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Police officers attempt to extinguish a fire in a dumpster during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People vandalize the exterior of a police station during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Police officers react as people protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Police officers drag a burning dumpster away during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People vandalize the exterior of a police station during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People vandalize the exterior of a police station during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator holds up a sign in front of a police officer while protesting outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. The sign reads: "Who takes care of us from the police". REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A burned Transmilenio bus is seen after strong protests against police brutality in Bogota, Colombia, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A police officer uses a hose to pour water on a vandalized police station after a protest against police brutality in Bogota, Colombia, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Protesters clash with police in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A garbage container burns during protests in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A riot police officer kicks a tear gas canister during clashes with protesters in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Riot police stand next to a burning garbage container during clashes with protesters in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Demonstrators clash with police in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

A demonstrator stands near a burning motorcycle outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

