Protests against police violence erupt in Colombia
People spray paint on police riot shields as they protest outside a police station after a man, who was detained for violating social distancing rules, died from being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by officers, according to authorities, in...more
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Police officers attempt to extinguish a fire in a dumpster during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People vandalize the exterior of a police station during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Police officers react as people protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Police officers drag a burning dumpster away during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People vandalize the exterior of a police station during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People vandalize the exterior of a police station during a protest in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator holds up a sign in front of a police officer while protesting outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. The sign reads: "Who takes care of us from the police". REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A burned Transmilenio bus is seen after strong protests against police brutality in Bogota, Colombia, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A police officer uses a hose to pour water on a vandalized police station after a protest against police brutality in Bogota, Colombia, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Protesters clash with police in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A garbage container burns during protests in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A riot police officer kicks a tear gas canister during clashes with protesters in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Riot police stand next to a burning garbage container during clashes with protesters in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Demonstrators clash with police in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
A demonstrator stands near a burning motorcycle outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People protest outside a police station in Bogota, Colombia September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
