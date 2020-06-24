Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
Demonstrators march towards the White House during racial inequality protests in downtown Washington, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Twana and her baby Bonita pose for a portrait near the White House as racial inequality protests continue, in Washington, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza during racial inequality protests near the White House in Washington, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as demonstrators block an intersection during a protest in Boston, Massachusetts, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator holds a mobile phone as he faces police officers near Black Lives Matter Plaza as racial inequality protests continue, in Washington, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters who have chained themselves together sit on an intersection during demonstrations against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator raises her hands during racial inequality protests near the White House in Washington, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Mariana Brhane (R) gets a hug after speaking at a protest against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Protesters lie in the middle of the highway for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer held his knee to George Floyd's neck, in Washington, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protestors ask police to back up before the visit by President Donald Trump to the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ash Ponders
Protesters kneel during a march as racial inequality protests continue, near the Washington Monument, in Washington, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters beat drums as they march in a traffic tunnel leading to a highway during racial inequality protests in Washington, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper at the statue during racial inequality...more
U.S. Park Police officers deploy pepper spray as they clash with protestors during an attempt to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in the midst of racial inequality protests...more
A man treats a woman affected by pepper spray as Washington Metropolitan Police officers clash with demonstrators trying to pull down the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House during...more
A Hyatt Regency hotel displays "BLM" as seen from a rooftop near the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct as people continue to occupy space while protesting at the CHOP area in Seattle, Washington, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Protesters link arms in front of the Seattle Department's East Precinct after reports that police may arrive soon as people continue to occupy space while protesting at the CHOP area in Seattle, Washington,June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A demonstrator kneels as Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies prepare to fire pepper balls, flash-bangs and rubber bullets in a protest against the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado and racial injustice, in Compton, California, June 21, 2020....more
A demonstrator holds a flag during a protest against the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado and racial injustice, in Compton, California, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A double amputee, seen with his prosthetic legs by the side, receives assistance as he lies on the ground after being pepper-sprayed by police, as reported by local media, during a Black Lives Matter rally in Columbus, Ohio, June 21, 2020....more
A demonstrator holding a sign stands against a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in a protest against the death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado and racial injustice, in Compton, California, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
An inmate holds a sign to his cell window reading "We Matter" as Black Lives Matter supporters hold a protest against racial inequality on Father's Day outside Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Gouletas
A supporter of President Donald Trump talks with a woman during a protest against racial injustice near the site of a rally by President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Fireworks explode over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee during an event to mark Juneteenth, in Richmond, Virginia, June 19, 2020. Mallory Noe-Payne via REUTERS
Members of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation hold a ceremony on the steps of Alameda County Court House to dedicate a space for a Black Panther Legacy Monument they hope to build in the future, on Juneteenth in Oakland, California, June 19, 2020....more
A woman raises her fist during events to mark Juneteenth, in the Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan, in New York City, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People march during events to mark Juneteenth, at the Brooklyn Bridge, in New York City, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A child wearing a protective mask takes part in a rally as demonstrators march down Central Park West during events to mark Juneteenth, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters march in the street during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Black Lives Matter demonstrators hold a "die-in" to protest against racial injustice in Gilmanton, New Hampshire, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A dancer in an Aztec outfit carries a sign reading "Black Brown Unity All Day" at a protest against racial injustice and the fatal Gardena shooting of 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado by a Los Angeles County Sheriff?s deputy, in Compton,...more
Protesters march in the street during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A medic treats KNX 1070 reporter Emily Valdez outside the Compton Courthouse after police fired tear gas at people taking part in a protest against racial injustice and the fatal Gardena shooting of 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado by a Los...more
An image of George Floyd is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jay Paul
