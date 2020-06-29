Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
A demonstrator is helped after he was maced during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence...more
Protester and violinist, Stephanie Gangemi, continues to play music to honor Elijah McClain, as Aurora Police form a line and standoff with protesters during a vigil in Aurora, Colorado, U.S., June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A counter-protester grabs the flag of a pro-police demonstrator during a rally, following weeks of protests against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. June 27,...more
Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, weeps at a demonstration protesting the death of her son and racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Jamil jumps onto a barricade with graffiti reading "Cop free zone" as his parents stand nearby at the CHOP area as people continue to occupy space and protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Police spray mace to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence...more
A woman sprays paint in the shape of a fist onto the shoulder of another woman using a cardboard stencil during a protest against the death of Elijah McClain and police injustice in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
An image of George Floyd is seen on the ground at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Clergy from the Louisville area pray during a rally against the death of Breonna Taylor and other forms of racial injustices, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A protestor throws pink liquid on a counter-protester during a demonstration against racial injustice, in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman wears a "Black Lives Matter" earring at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man holds a flag in front of police officers during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence...more
Jack Posobiec, a known alt-right leader, is escorted out of the park as others tell him to leave during a protest for racial equality at Lincoln Park in Washington, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Harmony Beckford speaks to a camera as she stands in front of a large "Black Lives Matter" banner painted on a street near the Brooklyn borough hall in New York City, New York, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A pro-police flag flutters facing counter-demonstrators raising their fists during a rally, following weeks of protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pedestrians walk past a large "Black Lives Matter" banner painted on a street near the Brooklyn borough hall in New York City, New York, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men wearing "National Socialist Club" shirts hold a Schwarze Sonne (Black Sun) flag during a pro-police rally, following protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A flag of the U.S. featuring the names of Black people killed by police is seen hanging at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, June 27, 2020....more
A demonstrator confronts a New York City Police (NYPD) officer at a protest to defund the police in an area they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, New York, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike...more
A police officer, wearing a tactical vest, gestures for people to step back after a fatal shooting at Jefferson Square Park, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 27, 2020. Protesters have camped out at the park to demonstrate against the police killing of...more
Protester and violinist, Jeff Hughes, plays music to honor Elijah McClain, who, when alive, would play his violin at animal shelters because he thought the kittens were lonely, during a vigil in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Florissant police detain a woman during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A protester yells at an Aurora Police officer at a demonstration over the killing of Elijah McClain and police injustice in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
People protest the death of Elijah McClain and police injustice in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A demonstrator wearing a mask leaves a pro-police rally, following weeks of protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Police officer stands behind a barricade during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence...more
A man with milk on his face after being maced by Florissant police is seen during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June...more
A counter-demonstrator wears a mask depicting President Donald Trump during a pro-police rally, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A pro-police protester and a counter-demonstrator face off during a rally, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sings are seen on the fence surrounding the White House as racial inequality protests continue in Washington, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Women dance during the Black Mamas March as racial inequality protests continue in Washington, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A pro-police demonstrator is showing a swastika tattoo during a rally, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A protester stands behind a barricade holding a handgun during a dispute with another armed man that resolved with no shots fired at the CHOP area (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest), as people continue to occupy space and protest against racial...more
Protesters gather outside Tucson Police headquarters shortly after a vigil following a video being released showing the April 21 death of Latino man Carlos Ingram Lopez. The family says Lopez, 27, was having a mental health emergency as police...more
Charles Thompson, an employee who says he was written up for wearing an "I Can't Breathe" mask last week, protests with coworkers outside the South Lake Union Whole Foods against store management not allowing workers to wear Black Lives Matter...more
Black Lives Matter protesters drive up to a demonstration against mandates to wear masks in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Artist Tinashea Monet holds up a fist while performing to Beyonce's version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as people march in support of the Black LGBTQIA+ community in downtown Seattle and against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 25,...more
