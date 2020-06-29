Edition:
Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

A demonstrator is helped after he was maced during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Protester and violinist, Stephanie Gangemi, continues to play music to honor Elijah McClain, as Aurora Police form a line and standoff with protesters during a vigil in Aurora, Colorado, U.S., June 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A counter-protester grabs the flag of a pro-police demonstrator during a rally, following weeks of protests against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, weeps at a demonstration protesting the death of her son and racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Jamil jumps onto a barricade with graffiti reading "Cop free zone" as his parents stand nearby at the CHOP area as people continue to occupy space and protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Police spray mace to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A woman sprays paint in the shape of a fist onto the shoulder of another woman using a cardboard stencil during a protest against the death of Elijah McClain and police injustice in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
An image of George Floyd is seen on the ground at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Clergy from the Louisville area pray during a rally against the death of Breonna Taylor and other forms of racial injustices, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A protestor throws pink liquid on a counter-protester during a demonstration against racial injustice, in St Louis, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A woman wears a "Black Lives Matter" earring at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A man holds a flag in front of police officers during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Jack Posobiec, a known alt-right leader, is escorted out of the park as others tell him to leave during a protest for racial equality at Lincoln Park in Washington, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Harmony Beckford speaks to a camera as she stands in front of a large "Black Lives Matter" banner painted on a street near the Brooklyn borough hall in New York City, New York, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A pro-police flag flutters facing counter-demonstrators raising their fists during a rally, following weeks of protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Pedestrians walk past a large "Black Lives Matter" banner painted on a street near the Brooklyn borough hall in New York City, New York, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Men wearing "National Socialist Club" shirts hold a Schwarze Sonne (Black Sun) flag during a pro-police rally, following protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A flag of the U.S. featuring the names of Black people killed by police is seen hanging at a protest to defund the police in an area being called the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A demonstrator confronts a New York City Police (NYPD) officer at a protest to defund the police in an area they are calling the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, in New York City, New York, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
A police officer, wearing a tactical vest, gestures for people to step back after a fatal shooting at Jefferson Square Park, in Louisville, Kentucky, June 27, 2020. Protesters have camped out at the park to demonstrate against the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, in her home in March. Maxwell Mitchell via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Protester and violinist, Jeff Hughes, plays music to honor Elijah McClain, who, when alive, would play his violin at animal shelters because he thought the kittens were lonely, during a vigil in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Florissant police detain a woman during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A protester yells at an Aurora Police officer at a demonstration over the killing of Elijah McClain and police injustice in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People protest the death of Elijah McClain and police injustice in Aurora, Colorado, June 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a mask leaves a pro-police rally, following weeks of protests against racial inequality in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A Police officer stands behind a barricade during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A man with milk on his face after being maced by Florissant police is seen during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A counter-demonstrator wears a mask depicting President Donald Trump during a pro-police rally, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A pro-police protester and a counter-demonstrator face off during a rally, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Sings are seen on the fence surrounding the White House as racial inequality protests continue in Washington, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Women dance during the Black Mamas March as racial inequality protests continue in Washington, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A pro-police demonstrator is showing a swastika tattoo during a rally, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A protester stands behind a barricade holding a handgun during a dispute with another armed man that resolved with no shots fired at the CHOP area (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest), as people continue to occupy space and protest against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Protesters gather outside Tucson Police headquarters shortly after a vigil following a video being released showing the April 21 death of Latino man Carlos Ingram Lopez. The family says Lopez, 27, was having a mental health emergency as police restrained him with his hands behind his back on the ground before he died of cardiac arrest outside his grandmother's home while in Tucson police custody, in Tucson, Arizona, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Charles Thompson, an employee who says he was written up for wearing an "I Can't Breathe" mask last week, protests with coworkers outside the South Lake Union Whole Foods against store management not allowing workers to wear Black Lives Matter apparel in Seattle, Washington, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
Black Lives Matter protesters drive up to a demonstration against mandates to wear masks in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Artist Tinashea Monet holds up a fist while performing to Beyonce's version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as people march in support of the Black LGBTQIA+ community in downtown Seattle and against racial inequality in Seattle, Washington, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2020
