Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Ella Ellis, 7, and her sister, Peyton Ellis, 4, play with their umbrellas in the Groves High School parking lot as they help their mom Coreen Ellis decorate cars for a caravan protest in support of a Black fellow student, who was jailed due to a...more

Ella Ellis, 7, and her sister, Peyton Ellis, 4, play with their umbrellas in the Groves High School parking lot as they help their mom Coreen Ellis decorate cars for a caravan protest in support of a Black fellow student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in the Detroit suburb of Beverly Hills, Michigan, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Close