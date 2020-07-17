Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 16, 2020 | 9:50pm EDT

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

A woman cries as she watches people being detained on the Brooklyn Bridge just outside the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman cries as she watches people being detained on the Brooklyn Bridge just outside the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A woman cries as she watches people being detained on the Brooklyn Bridge just outside the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester sits on top of a car after a caravan protest in support of a Black Groves High School student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Emily Elconin

A protester sits on top of a car after a caravan protest in support of a Black Groves High School student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
A protester sits on top of a car after a caravan protest in support of a Black Groves High School student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Students protest in support of a Black Groves High School student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Students protest in support of a Black Groves High School student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Students protest in support of a Black Groves High School student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in front of the Oakland County Circuit Court and Prosecutors Office in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac, Michigan, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Ella Ellis, 7, and her sister, Peyton Ellis, 4, play with their umbrellas in the Groves High School parking lot as they help their mom Coreen Ellis decorate cars for a caravan protest in support of a Black fellow student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in the Detroit suburb of Beverly Hills, Michigan, July 16, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Ella Ellis, 7, and her sister, Peyton Ellis, 4, play with their umbrellas in the Groves High School parking lot as they help their mom Coreen Ellis decorate cars for a caravan protest in support of a Black fellow student, who was jailed due to a...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Ella Ellis, 7, and her sister, Peyton Ellis, 4, play with their umbrellas in the Groves High School parking lot as they help their mom Coreen Ellis decorate cars for a caravan protest in support of a Black fellow student, who was jailed due to a probation violation of not keeping up with her online schoolwork, in the Detroit suburb of Beverly Hills, Michigan, July 16, 2020.  REUTERS/Emily Elconin
A bystander takes a cell phone photo through a reinforced fence at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A bystander takes a cell phone photo through a reinforced fence at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A bystander takes a cell phone photo through a reinforced fence at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard where a "Black Lives Matter" mural was vandalized with red paint along 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard where a "Black Lives Matter" mural was vandalized with red paint along 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard where a "Black Lives Matter" mural was vandalized with red paint along 5th Avenue outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man is detained on the Brooklyn Bridge just outside the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man is detained on the Brooklyn Bridge just outside the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A man is detained on the Brooklyn Bridge just outside the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" in support of "Black Lives Matter" in Manhattan, New York, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of the Kalpulli Yaocenoxyli Aztec community chants during a demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell &nbsp; &nbsp;

A member of the Kalpulli Yaocenoxyli Aztec community chants during a demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A member of the Kalpulli Yaocenoxyli Aztec community chants during a demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell    
Demonstrators volunteer as armed patrol during a protest, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Demonstrators volunteer as armed patrol during a protest, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Demonstrators volunteer as armed patrol during a protest, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
People rally in front of the St. Paul Capitol, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

People rally in front of the St. Paul Capitol, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
People rally in front of the St. Paul Capitol, in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
A woman is comforted during a demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

A woman is comforted during a demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A woman is comforted during a demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Mothers, spouses and relatives of loved ones lost to police violence join supporters protesting racial inequality in the National Mothers March Against Police Violence in St. Paul, Minnesota, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
Sheneen McClain is consoled by a friend at a candlelight vigil for her son, Elijah McClain, during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, July 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Sheneen McClain is consoled by a friend at a candlelight vigil for her son, Elijah McClain, during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, July 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Sheneen McClain is consoled by a friend at a candlelight vigil for her son, Elijah McClain, during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, July 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A woman lays a white flower at a candlelight vigil for Elijah McClain during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, July 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A woman lays a white flower at a candlelight vigil for Elijah McClain during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, July 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A woman lays a white flower at a candlelight vigil for Elijah McClain during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, July 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Sheneen McClain weeps while listening to a violinist play at a candlelight vigil for her son, Elijah McClain, during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, July 11, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Sheneen McClain weeps while listening to a violinist play at a candlelight vigil for her son, Elijah McClain, during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, July 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Sheneen McClain weeps while listening to a violinist play at a candlelight vigil for her son, Elijah McClain, during a protest against racial inequality in Aurora, Colorado, July 11, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the newly painted Black Lives Matter mural to protest outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the newly painted Black Lives Matter mural to protest outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather near the newly painted Black Lives Matter mural to protest outside of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protestors chant at Detroit Police officers near the scene where a shooting involving an officer occurred, resulting in the death of a man according to local media, in Detroit, Michigan, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Protestors chant at Detroit Police officers near the scene where a shooting involving an officer occurred, resulting in the death of a man according to local media, in Detroit, Michigan, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
Protestors chant at Detroit Police officers near the scene where a shooting involving an officer occurred, resulting in the death of a man according to local media, in Detroit, Michigan, July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Detroit Police officers detain two protestors near the scene where a shooting involving an officer occurred, resulting in the death of a man according to local media, in Detroit, Michigan, July 10, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Detroit Police officers detain two protestors near the scene where a shooting involving an officer occurred, resulting in the death of a man according to local media, in Detroit, Michigan, July 10, 2020.   REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
Detroit Police officers detain two protestors near the scene where a shooting involving an officer occurred, resulting in the death of a man according to local media, in Detroit, Michigan, July 10, 2020.   REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Protesters against racial inequality hold a mock retirement party for Mayor Lyda Krewson, who has been the subject of calls for her to resign, in St Louis, Missouri, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Protesters against racial inequality hold a mock retirement party for Mayor Lyda Krewson, who has been the subject of calls for her to resign, in St Louis, Missouri, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Protesters against racial inequality hold a mock retirement party for Mayor Lyda Krewson, who has been the subject of calls for her to resign, in St Louis, Missouri, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
The shadow of Gregory "Joey" Johnson, whose burning of an American flag in Texas in 1984 led to a Supreme Court ruling upholding the act as free speech, casts on a burning U.S. flag near Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during an anti-Trump rally in in Los Angeles, California, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

The shadow of Gregory "Joey" Johnson, whose burning of an American flag in Texas in 1984 led to a Supreme Court ruling upholding the act as free speech, casts on a burning U.S. flag near Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during an anti-Trump rally in in Los Angeles, California, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
The shadow of Gregory "Joey" Johnson, whose burning of an American flag in Texas in 1984 led to a Supreme Court ruling upholding the act as free speech, casts on a burning U.S. flag near Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during an anti-Trump rally in in Los Angeles, California, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu
A NYPD officer and a woman walk past graffiti near the area known as the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, New York City, July 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A NYPD officer and a woman walk past graffiti near the area known as the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, New York City, July 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2020
A NYPD officer and a woman walk past graffiti near the area known as the "City Hall Autonomous Zone" that has been established to protest the New York Police Department and in support of "Black Lives Matter" near City Hall in lower Manhattan, New York City, July 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman gets rinsed with water after being maced by the police during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A woman gets rinsed with water after being maced by the police during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2020
A woman gets rinsed with water after being maced by the police during a protest against the police brutality of a man hit by a Florissant detective and the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Florissant, Missouri, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Washington State Patrol investigator inspects the scene where two people in a group of protesters were struck by a car on Interstate 5 while the highway was closed to traffic due to the protest in Seattle, Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Washington State Patrol investigator inspects the scene where two people in a group of protesters were struck by a car on Interstate 5 while the highway was closed to traffic due to the protest in Seattle, Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Washington State Patrol investigator inspects the scene where two people in a group of protesters were struck by a car on Interstate 5 while the highway was closed to traffic due to the protest in Seattle, Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
Protesters blocking an exit to the precinct of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain, cover their ears anticipating the use of flash-bang grenades by police in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A protester wears a face mask that calls for the termination of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

A protester wears a face mask that calls for the termination of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2020
A protester wears a face mask that calls for the termination of the officers who arrested Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado, July 3, 2020.  REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A private security member tries to detain a protester while putting zip ties on a barricade outside the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey during a protest against racial inequality in St Louis, Missouri, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A private security member tries to detain a protester while putting zip ties on a barricade outside the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey during a protest against racial inequality in St Louis, Missouri, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2020
A private security member tries to detain a protester while putting zip ties on a barricade outside the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey during a protest against racial inequality in St Louis, Missouri, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
