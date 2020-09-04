Protests against racial inequality sweep across America
Protesters march to the North Precinct Portland Police Bureau during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman argues with a police officer during a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York, September 3, 2020....more
A demonstrator holds signs as she participates in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Protesters confront police officers outside of the 7th precinct to express their anger after Washington Metropolitan Police shot and killed a young black man in South East DC, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator wearing a face mask raises his fist during a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York, September 3,...more
A woman watches from her window as people march from Aurora to Denver to protest police violence in Colorado, August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Rainwater bleeds the lettering on a protest sign at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jacob Blake's father speaks to crowd gathered at Civic Center Park, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
A torn sign reading “Watch for Black Lives” hangs on a section of security fence near the White House and Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester displays his t-shirt reading Black Lives Matter as the motorcade of President Donald Trump passes by on its way to Kenosha Wisconsin after Trump arrived in Waukegan, Illinois, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman walks past a photos of people killed by police, attached to a security fence near the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rainwater collects inside the plastic cover of a photo of Shelly Frey, who was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy working as a security guard at a store in Texas in 2012, in a memorial to people killed by police attached to a security...more
Demonstrators hold banners during a protest following the death of the Black man Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon...more
A demonstrator takes part in a protest following the death of the Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in Rochester on March 23, at Times Square in New York, September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters march to the North Precinct Portland Police Bureau during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator holds a sign in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators protest against the shooting of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, in Los Angeles, California, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A demonstrator gestures at a barricade set up by law enforcement personnel outside the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department station, during a protest against the shooting of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, in Los Angeles,...more
People march from Aurora to Denver to protest against inequality and police violence in Colorado, August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
A woman marches with a group of protesters down to the Kenosha County Courthouse, in Kenosha, Wisconsin August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Rainwater collects inside the plastic cover of a photo of Eric Garner, who died in police custody in New York in 2014, in a memorial to people killed by police attached to a security fence near the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza in...more
Debra Ray, aunt of Dijon Kizzee, is embraced by family members as people protest against the shooting of Dijon Kizzee by Los Angeles sheriff's deputies, in Los Angeles, California, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
People march from Aurora to Denver to protest police violence in Colorado, August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Demonstrators march during a rally against racial inequality and to call for justice a week after Black man Jacob Blake was shot several times by police in Kenosha, in Boston, Massachusetts, August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
