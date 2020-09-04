Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Rainwater collects inside the plastic cover of a photo of Shelly Frey, who was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy working as a security guard at a store in Texas in 2012, in a memorial to people killed by police attached to a security...more

Rainwater collects inside the plastic cover of a photo of Shelly Frey, who was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff's deputy working as a security guard at a store in Texas in 2012, in a memorial to people killed by police attached to a security fence near the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

