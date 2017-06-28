Edition:
Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary

Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pro-democracy activists sit in protests inside a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pro-democracy activists sit in protests inside a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (4th R) chants slogans in front of the Golden Bauhinia sculpture. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (4th R) chants slogans in front of the Golden Bauhinia sculpture. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy activist holds a chain in front of the Hong Kong flag during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy activist holds a chain in front of the Hong Kong flag during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester shouts with a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester shouts with a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A pro-democracy activist is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A pro-democracy activist is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on the Golden Bauhinia Square. They unfurled a black banner demanding full democracy for the city and the unconditional release of Nobel Peace Prize winning activist Liu Xiaobo, who was recently diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. "Democracy now. Free Liu Xiaobo," the protesters shouted. "We do not want Xi Jinping. We want Liu Xiaobo." REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on the Golden Bauhinia Square. They unfurled a black banner demanding full democracy for the city and the unconditional release of Nobel Peace Prize winning activist Liu Xiaobo, who was recently diagnosed with...more

A protester throws mock paper money. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester throws mock paper money. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on Golden Bauhinia, a gift from China at the 1997 handover, during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on Golden Bauhinia, a gift from China at the 1997 handover, during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Women look at pro-democracy activists protesting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women look at pro-democracy activists protesting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen arrive as pro-democracy activists protest at a monument symbolizing the city's handover. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Policemen arrive as pro-democracy activists protest at a monument symbolizing the city's handover. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A pro-democracy activist (R) shouts as he is removed by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolising the city's handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy activist (R) shouts as he is removed by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolising the city's handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman looks on from inside a tour bus as pro-democracy activists protest. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman looks on from inside a tour bus as pro-democracy activists protest. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A pro-democracy activist, carrying chains used in protest, is taken away by policemen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A pro-democracy activist, carrying chains used in protest, is taken away by policemen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A policeman urges mainland visitors to leave the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a protest nearby. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A policeman urges mainland visitors to leave the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a protest nearby. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Protesters wearing masks of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo stand outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters wearing masks of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo stand outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters display photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo in front of a policeman outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters display photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo in front of a policeman outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

An illustration showing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying is seen at bus station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An illustration showing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying is seen at bus station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Visitors pose in front of a Changzheng-1 (CZ-1) or Long March 1 rocket displayed at a high-tech fair, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Visitors pose in front of a Changzheng-1 (CZ-1) or Long March 1 rocket displayed at a high-tech fair, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A woman walks past Chinese and Hong Kong flags ahead of 20th anniversary of the handover, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman walks past Chinese and Hong Kong flags ahead of 20th anniversary of the handover, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police remove a black cloth covering the Golden Bauhinia after a protest, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police remove a black cloth covering the Golden Bauhinia after a protest, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

