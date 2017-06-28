Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary
Pro-democracy activists climb the Golden Bauhinia sculpture during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover from Britain to China, in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Pro-democracy activists sit in protests inside a monument symbolising the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (4th R) chants slogans in front of the Golden Bauhinia sculpture. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy activist holds a chain in front of the Hong Kong flag during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester shouts with a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy activist is carried by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on the Golden Bauhinia Square. They unfurled a black banner demanding full democracy for the city and the unconditional release of Nobel Peace Prize winning activist Liu Xiaobo, who was recently diagnosed with...more
A protester throws mock paper money. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy activists chant slogans on Golden Bauhinia, a gift from China at the 1997 handover, during a protest to demand full democracy ahead of the 20th anniversary of the handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Women look at pro-democracy activists protesting. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Policemen arrive as pro-democracy activists protest at a monument symbolizing the city's handover. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pro-democracy activist (R) shouts as he is removed by policemen as protesters are arrested at a monument symbolising the city's handover. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy activist Raphael Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman looks on from inside a tour bus as pro-democracy activists protest. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pro-democracy activist, carrying chains used in protest, is taken away by policemen. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman urges mainland visitors to leave the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre during a protest nearby. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Student protest leader Joshua Wong shouts as he is carried by policemen as protesters are detained at a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Protesters wearing masks of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo stand outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters display photos of Chinese Nobel rights activist Liu Xiaobo in front of a policeman outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An illustration showing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying is seen at bus station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Visitors pose in front of a Changzheng-1 (CZ-1) or Long March 1 rocket displayed at a high-tech fair, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman walks past Chinese and Hong Kong flags ahead of 20th anniversary of the handover, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police remove a black cloth covering the Golden Bauhinia after a protest, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been touring areas north of Damascus in recent days, a rare trip out of his seat of power in the capital.
Obama post-presidency
The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.
Trump meets Modi
President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations...
Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo
Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.