Protests and boycotts for Trump's Supreme Court pick

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham presides next to an image of people who've been helped by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) occupying the seat of Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein, who along with fellow Democratic committee...more

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham presides next to an image of people who've been helped by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) occupying the seat of Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein, who along with fellow Democratic committee members boycotted the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Close