Protests and boycotts for Trump's Supreme Court pick
Activists dressed in Handmaid's Tale costumes rally in front of the Supreme Court to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett in Washington, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham presides next to an image of people who've been helped by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) occupying the seat of Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein, who along with fellow Democratic committee...more
Images of people who've been helped by the Affordable Care Act occupy the seats of Democratic senators boycotting a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court...more
An activist dressed in a Handmaid's Tale costume is carried off the premise during protests in front of the Dirksen Senate Office building where the Senate Judiciary Committee approved Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination in Washington,...more
A poster is placed in the seat of Sen. Chris Coons as Democratic Senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee boycott the committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States during a Senate...more
An activist dressed as a character from Margaret Atwood's "Handmaid's Tale" is detained during a rally outside Dirksen Senate Office to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in Washington, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ken...more
Sen. John Cornyn takes a cell phone video of the empty Democratic Senators' seats on the Senate Judiciary Committee as they boycott the committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States...more
Posters sit in the seats of Democratic Senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee as they boycott the committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States during a Senate Judiciary Committee...more
Activists dressed as characters from Margaret Atwood's "Handmaid's Tale" rally outside Dirksen Senate Office to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in Washington, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham is seen presiding on a TV monitor between images of people who've been helped by the Affordable Care Act occupying the seats of Democratic committee members who boycotted the Senate Judiciary...more
An activist dressed as a character from Margaret Atwood's "Handmaid's Tale" is detained during a rally outside the Dirksen Senate Office to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in Washington, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ken...more
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham arrives next to U.S. Senator Mike Lee for a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...more
An activist dressed as a character from Margaret Atwood's "Handmaid's Tale" is detained during a rally outside Dirksen Senate Office to oppose the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in Washington, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ken...more
Activists dressed in Handmaids Tale costumes walk to the Dirksen Senate Office building where the Senate Judiciary Committee approved Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination in Washington, October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
