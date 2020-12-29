Protests as Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion
A woman uses a megaphone as she protests in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators protest in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A demonstrator attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. The writing on the street reads...more
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion attend a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A demonstrator in favor of legalizing abortion attends a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion hold bandanas as the senate debates an abortion bill, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. The placard reads: "The country said never more, but women keep...more
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
A demonstrator wearing a protective mask protests in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A demonstrator holds a sign during protest in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
