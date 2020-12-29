Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Dec 29, 2020 | 6:38pm EST

Protests as Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion

A woman uses a megaphone as she protests in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A woman uses a megaphone as she protests in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A woman uses a megaphone as she protests in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
1 / 20
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
2 / 20
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
3 / 20
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
4 / 20
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
5 / 20
Demonstrators protest in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators protest in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators protest in favour of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
6 / 20
A demonstrator attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

A demonstrator attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A demonstrator attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
7 / 20
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. The writing on the street reads "Legal abortion! Out the church and the state. The Reds." REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. The writing on the street reads...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. The writing on the street reads "Legal abortion! Out the church and the state. The Reds." REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
Close
8 / 20
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
9 / 20
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
10 / 20
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion attend a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion attend a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion attend a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
11 / 20
A demonstrator in favor of legalizing abortion attends a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A demonstrator in favor of legalizing abortion attends a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A demonstrator in favor of legalizing abortion attends a rally as the senate debates an abortion bill, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
12 / 20
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators attend an anti-abortion rally as senators debate an abortion bill in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
13 / 20
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion hold bandanas as the senate debates an abortion bill, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. The placard reads: "The country said never more, but women keep disappearing". REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion hold bandanas as the senate debates an abortion bill, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. The placard reads: "The country said never more, but women keep...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Demonstrators in favor of legalizing abortion hold bandanas as the senate debates an abortion bill, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. The placard reads: "The country said never more, but women keep disappearing". REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
14 / 20
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
Close
15 / 20
A demonstrator wearing a protective mask protests in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A demonstrator wearing a protective mask protests in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a protective mask protests in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
16 / 20
A demonstrator holds a sign during protest in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A demonstrator holds a sign during protest in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
A demonstrator holds a sign during protest in favor of legalizing abortion outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
17 / 20
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
Close
18 / 20
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti
Close
19 / 20
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar

People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2020
People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Martin Villar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

Next Slideshows

More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the...

5:30pm EST
America's year of wildfires

America's year of wildfires

Devastating wildfires killed several dozen people and scorched millions of acres in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020, the worst fire season in...

3:52pm EST
Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Scenes from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

2:14pm EST
Our oddest photos from 2020

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.

12:09pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

More Rohingya sent to Bangladesh island

Bangladesh moved a second group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to a low-lying island in the Bay of Bengal, despite opposition from rights groups worried about the new site's vulnerability to storms.

America's year of wildfires

America's year of wildfires

Devastating wildfires killed several dozen people and scorched millions of acres in California and the Pacific Northwest in 2020, the worst fire season in regional history.

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Inside a Houston COVID-19 ward

Scenes from a coronavirus unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas.

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our oddest photos from 2020

Our strangest and most unusual pictures from 2020.

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia

Strong earthquake shakes Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child and injuring many people in the town of Petrinja.

EU begins effort to vaccinate 450 million

EU begins effort to vaccinate 450 million

The EU's campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the bloc's 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

A blurry 2020: Our year of living behind plastic

A blurry 2020: Our year of living behind plastic

Using plastic barriers to contain the spread of coronavirus this year.

Christmas during COVID

Christmas during COVID

Scenes from a holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast