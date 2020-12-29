Protests as Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion

People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. The writing on the street reads...more

People in favor of an abortion bill gather as Argentina's Senate will vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed the lower house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 29, 2020. The writing on the street reads "Legal abortion! Out the church and the state. The Reds." REUTERS/Flor Guzzetti

Close