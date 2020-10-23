Edition:
Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions

People block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to fetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the largely Catholic country. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Police scuffle with people near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a &nbsp;protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland in Warsaw, October 22. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Police block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland in front of the Constitutional Court building in Warsaw, October 22. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 22. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
A man talks with policemen as people protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Police forces are pictured during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Lodz, October 22. Marcin Stepien/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
People block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Police scuffle with people near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a &nbsp;protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland in front of the Constitutional Court building in Warsaw, October 22. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland in front of the Constitutional Court building in Warsaw, October 22. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
People protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland in front of the Constitutional Court building in Warsaw, October 22. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Women protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland in Szczecin, October 22. Cezary Aszkielowicz/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2020
Police block a street as people gather near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
Police block a road as people protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Poland near the Constitutional Court building in Warsaw, October 22. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2020
