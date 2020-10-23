Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions

People block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to...more

People block a street near the house of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski during a protest against imposing further restrictions on abortion law in Warsaw, October 23. Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to fetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for ending a pregnancy in the largely Catholic country. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Gazeta

