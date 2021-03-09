Protests as Senegal's opposition leader indicted and released on bail
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested on sexual assault accusations and released on bail under judicial supervision, holds a T-shirt reading "Macky, leave Sonko" during a protest in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. Senegal...more
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hold a banner that reads, "I am not a terrorist", during a protest in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. Sonko's release could help ease tensions that have buffeted one of West Africa's most stable democracies...more
Security forces members stand in a line during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. Sonko, who finished third in the 2019 presidential election, was arrested after an employee of a beauty salon...more
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko stand beside a burning car, while they celebrate Sonko's release on bail in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko holds a white flag during clashes with security forces in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy reacts to tear gas fired by security forces during clashes between supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko attend a demonstration in front of the court in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko speaks during a news conference in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Inveen
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko react to tear gas fired by security forces during clashes in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko attend a demonstration in front of the court in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko celebrate his release in front of the court in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Red Cross members carry a man who fainted as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clash with security forces after Sonko's release on bail in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clash with security forces after Sonko's release on bail in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko try to control the crowd while they celebrate Sonko's release on bail in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko attend a demonstration in front of the court in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clash with security forces after Sonko's release on bail in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko attend a demonstration in front of the court in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. The banner reads "Macky Sall (Senegalese President) step down". REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko attend a demonstration in front of the court in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
