Protests as Senegal's opposition leader indicted and released on bail

Security forces members stand in a line during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal March 8, 2021. Sonko, who finished third in the 2019 presidential election, was arrested after an employee of a beauty salon accused him of raping her. He denies the allegation and says it is an attempt by President Macky Sall to kneecap a political rival. The government denies this. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

