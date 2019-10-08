Edition:
Tue Oct 8, 2019

Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments in a major LGBT rights case on whether a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender employees in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments in a major LGBT rights case on whether a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender employees in Washington, October 8, 2019.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments in a major LGBT rights case on whether a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender employees in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donna Stephens helps her wife Aimee Stephens, the lead plaintiff in the transgender rights case "R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission" as she pushes Stephens out of the court in her wheelchair in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donna Stephens helps her wife Aimee Stephens, the lead plaintiff in the transgender rights case "R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission" as she pushes Stephens out of the court in her wheelchair in Washington, October 8, 2019.

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Donna Stephens helps her wife Aimee Stephens, the lead plaintiff in the transgender rights case "R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission" as she pushes Stephens out of the court in her wheelchair in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
United States Capitol Police line up along the perimeter while LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

United States Capitol Police line up along the perimeter while LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
United States Capitol Police line up along the perimeter while LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox exits the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox exits the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Actress and transgender rights advocate Laverne Cox exits the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rebecca Oss talks to counter-protester Ila Spenst, in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Rebecca Oss talks to counter-protester Ila Spenst, in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Rebecca Oss talks to counter-protester Ila Spenst, in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally near the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally near the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
LGBTQ activists and supporters hold a rally near the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
