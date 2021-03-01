Protests continue after the bloodiest day since Myanmar military coup started
Demonstrators take shelter behind a barricade and some vehicles as riot police officers stand in front of them during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they take shelter behind shields while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators hold shields with attached pictures of Myanmar's military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A barricade blocks a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration is seen inside an ambulance before her funeral in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Shields with attached pictures of Myanmar's military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator holds an umbrella during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators attend a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Protesters take shelter behind shields as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of a barricade set up on a street in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of signs stuck on a street in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators block a street during a protest against the military coup, in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS
People react after getting tear-gassed during a protest against the military coup, in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS
