Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 1, 2021 | 11:17am EST

Protests continue after the bloodiest day since Myanmar military coup started

Demonstrators take shelter behind a barricade and some vehicles as riot police officers stand in front of them during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators take shelter behind a barricade and some vehicles as riot police officers stand in front of them during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Demonstrators take shelter behind a barricade and some vehicles as riot police officers stand in front of them during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 20
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they take shelter behind shields while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they take shelter behind shields while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they take shelter behind shields while clashing with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 20
Demonstrators hold shields with attached pictures of Myanmar's military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators hold shields with attached pictures of Myanmar's military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Demonstrators hold shields with attached pictures of Myanmar's military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing, during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 20
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 20
A barricade blocks a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A barricade blocks a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A barricade blocks a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
The body of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration is seen inside an ambulance before her funeral in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

The body of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration is seen inside an ambulance before her funeral in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
The body of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration is seen inside an ambulance before her funeral in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 20
Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Demonstrators flash the three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 20
People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead yesterday while police were trying to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Tear gas and fire extinguisher gas float around protesters as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
Shields with attached pictures of Myanmar's military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Shields with attached pictures of Myanmar's military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Shields with attached pictures of Myanmar's military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
A demonstrator holds an umbrella during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A demonstrator holds an umbrella during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A demonstrator holds an umbrella during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
Demonstrators attend a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators attend a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Demonstrators attend a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 20
Protesters take shelter behind shields as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters take shelter behind shields as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Protesters take shelter behind shields as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
16 / 20
A view of a barricade set up on a street in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of a barricade set up on a street in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A view of a barricade set up on a street in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 20
A view of signs stuck on a street in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

A view of signs stuck on a street in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A view of signs stuck on a street in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Demonstrators block a street during a protest against the military coup, in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS

Demonstrators block a street during a protest against the military coup, in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
Demonstrators block a street during a protest against the military coup, in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
People react after getting tear-gassed during a protest against the military coup, in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS

People react after getting tear-gassed during a protest against the military coup, in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2021
People react after getting tear-gassed during a protest against the military coup, in Lashio, Shan State, Myanmar, March 1, 2021. SHWE PHEE MYAY NEWS AGENCY/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Best of the Golden Globes

Best of the Golden Globes

Next Slideshows

Best of the Golden Globes

Best of the Golden Globes

Red carpet and ceremony highlights from the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

8:42am EST
Photos of the month: February

Photos of the month: February

Our top photos from February 2020.

2:48am EST
Trump fervor dominates CPAC

Trump fervor dominates CPAC

Former President Donald Trump hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020...

Feb 28 2021
Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least 18 people were...

Feb 28 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Golden Globes

Best of the Golden Globes

Red carpet and ceremony highlights from the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

Photos of the month: February

Photos of the month: February

Our top photos from February 2020.

Trump fervor dominates CPAC

Trump fervor dominates CPAC

Former President Donald Trump hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020 election at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup

Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least 18 people were killed, the U.N. human rights office said.

Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm

Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm

President Joe Biden traveled to Texas as the state works to recover from a severe winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions without power or clean water for days, and killed at least two dozen.

Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day

Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day

More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual held in Thailand to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of the religion's holiest holidays.

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival

Revelers spray themselves with sparks during the Beehive Firecrackers festival in Tainan, Taiwan.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico

The number of monarch butterflies that migrated to Mexico each year from Canada across North America has fallen 26% from a year earlier.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast