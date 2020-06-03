Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 3, 2020 | 1:27am EDT

Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military

Demonstrators gather in front of a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators gather in front of a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Demonstrators gather in front of a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 11
DC National Guard military personnel form a line during a protest in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

DC National Guard military personnel form a line during a protest in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
DC National Guard military personnel form a line during a protest in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 11
Demonstrators attend a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Demonstrators attend a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 11
Law enforcement officers form a line during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Law enforcement officers form a line during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Law enforcement officers form a line during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 11
Law enforcement personnel stand guard on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as protests spread across U.S. cities in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. Courtesy of James Harnett/Social Media via REUTERS

Law enforcement personnel stand guard on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as protests spread across U.S. cities in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. Courtesy of James Harnett/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Law enforcement personnel stand guard on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as protests spread across U.S. cities in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. Courtesy of James Harnett/Social Media via REUTERS
Close
5 / 11
A protester sits on the ground in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A protester sits on the ground in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A protester sits on the ground in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 11
Demonstrators gather along the fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators gather along the fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Demonstrators gather along the fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 11
Demonstrators gather in front of a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Demonstrators gather in front of a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Demonstrators gather in front of a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 11
DC National Guard Military Police officers stand guard behind a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DC National Guard Military Police officers stand guard behind a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
DC National Guard Military Police officers stand guard behind a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 11
Thousands of demonstrators march away from the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thousands of demonstrators march away from the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Thousands of demonstrators march away from the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 11
A pin rests on the ground during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A pin rests on the ground during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A pin rests on the ground during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Next Slideshows

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...

12:50am EDT
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes...

Jun 02 2020
Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting...

Jun 02 2020
Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail...

Jun 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

Outrage across America over George Floyd's death

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd

The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Global protests over police killing of George Floyd

Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic

Eight states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail ballots and the safety risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Trump visits National Shrine amid protests

Crowds booed, chanted and made obscene gestures at the motorcade of President Trump as it sped through Washington, D.C. towards the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op

President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his remarks in the White House Rose Garden.

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man.

Photos of the month: May

Photos of the month: May

Our top photos from May 2020.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast