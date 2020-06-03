Protests continue in Washington as Trump threatens to deploy military
Demonstrators gather in front of a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
DC National Guard military personnel form a line during a protest in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators attend a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Law enforcement officers form a line during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Law enforcement personnel stand guard on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as protests spread across U.S. cities in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. Courtesy of James Harnett/Social Media via REUTERS
A protester sits on the ground in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators gather along the fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators gather in front of a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House as protests continue in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
DC National Guard Military Police officers stand guard behind a fence surrounding Lafayette Park outside the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Thousands of demonstrators march away from the White House in Washington, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pin rests on the ground during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Outrage across America over George Floyd's death
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Minneapolis in turmoil after police killing of George Floyd
The city of Minneapolis has been wracked by days of protest after a white police officer kneeled on the neck of an unarmed black man for nearly nine minutes before he died.
Global protests over police killing of George Floyd
Anti-police brutality activists gathered by the thousands in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in various European and African cities, highlighting allegations of abuse of black prisoners by their jailers, social and economic inequality, and institutional racism lingering from colonial pasts.
Eight states cast ballots on biggest voting day since pandemic
Eight states and the District of Columbia are holding primary elections on Tuesday, the biggest test yet of officials' readiness to manage a surge of mail ballots and the safety risks of in-person voting during the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump visits National Shrine amid protests
Crowds booed, chanted and made obscene gestures at the motorcade of President Trump as it sped through Washington, D.C. towards the Saint John Paul II National Shrine.
Protesters cleared by tear gas and rubber bullets for Trump photo op
President Trump poses at a church after law enforcement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to clear the way for him to walk there after he made his remarks in the White House Rose Garden.
Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus
On the frontlines with funeral workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death
Largely peaceful protesters near the White House were repelled with tear gas and mounted police amid days of demonstrations over the Minneapolis police killing of an unarmed black man.
Photos of the month: May
Our top photos from May 2020.