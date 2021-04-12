Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police near Minneapolis

A woman who was tear gassed while confronting police raises her arms outside Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. Protests erupted against police when an officer fatally shot a young Black man, identified...more

A woman who was tear gassed while confronting police raises her arms outside Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. Protests erupted against police when an officer fatally shot a young Black man, identified by relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright, after stopping his vehicle for a traffic violation about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed during an arrest in Minneapolis last May. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

