Protests erupt after Black man shot dead by police near Minneapolis
A woman who was tear gassed while confronting police raises her arms outside Brooklyn Center Police Department in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. Protests erupted against police when an officer fatally shot a young Black man, identified...more
Tear gas is seen as officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A crowd control munition is seen on the ground outside Brooklyn Center Police Department following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Demonstrators stand on a police vehicle during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A police officer looks on as he stands guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A demonstrator confronts police during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department with trash thrown at them by demonstrators following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A demonstrator jumps off a police cruiser during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A man who was shot in the head with a rubber bullet is photographed during a protest after police allegedly shot and killed Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
A man receives medical attention after he was shot in the head with a rubber bullet during a protest following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
Cortez Rice holds up the rubber bullet that hit him in his side during a confrontation with police following the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi
