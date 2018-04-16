Edition:
Protests erupt after child rape cases shock India

A girl holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A girl holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A girl holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man sits next to a graffiti which depicts a message in protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, in Kochi, India, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A man sits next to a graffiti which depicts a message in protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, in Kochi, India, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A man sits next to a graffiti which depicts a message in protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, in Kochi, India, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A child takes part in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A child takes part in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A child takes part in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sanji Ram gestures from a police vehicle as he arrives for a court appearance in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, south of Jammu, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sanji Ram gestures from a police vehicle as he arrives for a court appearance in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, south of Jammu, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Sanji Ram gestures from a police vehicle as he arrives for a court appearance in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, south of Jammu, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A child attends a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A child attends a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A child attends a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman reacts at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman reacts at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
A woman reacts at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman holds a placard as she participates in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Mumbai, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman holds a placard as she participates in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Mumbai, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A woman holds a placard as she participates in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Mumbai, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People hold candles and placards during a vigil as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, and a sexual attack on an 11-year-old girl in Gujarat, in Ahmedabad, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People hold candles and placards during a vigil as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, and a sexual attack on an 11-year-old girl in Gujarat, in Ahmedabad, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
People hold candles and placards during a vigil as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, and a sexual attack on an 11-year-old girl in Gujarat, in Ahmedabad, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
People attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People participate in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Mumbai, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People participate in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Mumbai, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
People participate in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Mumbai, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
People attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Children attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Children attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children take part in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Children take part in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Children take part in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People hold candles and placards during a vigil, organised by the members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, to show solidarity with the victim and demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, in Jammu, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

People hold candles and placards during a vigil, organised by the members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, to show solidarity with the victim and demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, in Jammu, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
People hold candles and placards during a vigil, organised by the members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, to show solidarity with the victim and demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, in Jammu, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party participate in a candle light vigil as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Ahmedabad, India April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party participate in a candle light vigil as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Ahmedabad, India April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party participate in a candle light vigil as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Ahmedabad, India April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students participate in a candle light procession as they protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, in Jammu, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Students participate in a candle light procession as they protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, in Jammu, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Students participate in a candle light procession as they protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, in Jammu, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman wears a bandana with a message, during a protest organised by the Delhi Commission for Women, against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A woman wears a bandana with a message, during a protest organised by the Delhi Commission for Women, against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
A woman wears a bandana with a message, during a protest organised by the Delhi Commission for Women, against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A woman reacts at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A woman reacts at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
A woman reacts at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
