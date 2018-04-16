Protests erupt after child rape cases shock India
A girl holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man sits next to a graffiti which depicts a message in protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, in Kochi, India, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A child takes part in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sanji Ram gestures from a police vehicle as he arrives for a court appearance in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, south of Jammu, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A child attends a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman reacts at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman holds a placard as she participates in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Mumbai, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People hold candles and placards during a vigil as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, and a sexual attack on an 11-year-old girl in Gujarat, in Ahmedabad,...more
People attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People participate in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Mumbai, India, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children attend a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children take part in a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People hold candles and placards during a vigil, organised by the members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, to show solidarity with the victim and demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of an...more
Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party participate in a candle light vigil as they protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua near Jammu, and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in Ahmedabad, India April 13,...more
Students participate in a candle light procession as they protest against the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, in Jammu, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman wears a bandana with a message, during a protest organised by the Delhi Commission for Women, against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 13, 2018....more
A woman reacts at a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl, in Kathua, near Jammu and a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh state, in New Delhi, India April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Next Slideshows
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with...
Five years after the Boston Marathon bombing
Five years after the Boston bombings, people gather to remember the three people killed and more than 260 others who were injured.
U.S. and allies launch air strikes in Syria
U.S., British and French forces pounded Syria with air strikes in response to a poison gas attack that killed dozens of people last week, in the biggest...
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Best of Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in the California desert.
Five years after the Boston Marathon bombing
Five years after the Boston bombings, people gather to remember the three people killed and more than 260 others who were injured.
U.S. and allies launch air strikes in Syria
U.S., British and French forces pounded Syria with air strikes in response to a poison gas attack that killed dozens of people last week, in the biggest intervention by Western powers against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Sloane Stephens serves up tennis to Compton kids
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens unveiled refurbished tennis courts at a school in impoverished Compton, California, the latest in an ongoing effort by the African American player to expand the reach of the sport to minorities.
Flashback: Boston Marathon bombings
A look back at the Boston Marathon bombing, on the fifth anniversary of the blasts.
Thailand's Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.