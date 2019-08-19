Protests erupt after reports police raped teenagers in Mexico
Women take part in a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" to demand safety and justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were apparently raped by policemen, in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Women demonstrate at the "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" protest in Monterrey, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A policeman records with his cell phone during the "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" demonstration in Monterrey, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Women demonstrate at the "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" protest in Monterrey, Mexico, August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Women vandalize a vehicle during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A photographer reacts as demonstrators throw colored powder during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Demonstrators spray a man who assaulted a member of the press during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A wall of the Metrobus station is seen damaged by demonstrators during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Women take part in a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Women take part in a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Policewomen stand front demonstrators during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A woman speaks with a police officer near the Angel de la Independencia monument, one day after a women's protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico August 17. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Women take part in a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A demonstrator speaks to policewomen during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
Women take part in a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A policeman records with his cell phone during the "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" demonstration in Monterrey, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Women take part in a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Mariana Greif
A demostrator thrown coloured powder during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" to demand for their safety in the city and justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were apparently raped by policemen, in Mexico City,...more
Women demonstrate at the "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" protest in Monterrey, Mexico August 16. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Demonstrators vandalize a Metrobus station during a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" in Mexico City, Mexico, August 16. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
