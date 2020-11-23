Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket

Demonstrators shout as they block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket with filled carts during a protest against racism, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it...more

Demonstrators shout as they block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket with filled carts during a protest against racism, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

