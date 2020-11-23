Protests erupt in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at supermarket
A woman puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil on National Black Consciousness Day and in protest against the death of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, November 20, 2020. Protests were sparked across Brazil...more
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Black Lives Matter" during a protest against racism outside a Carrefour supermarket in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 22, 2020. The killing occurred late on November 19 when a store employee...more
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against racism at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. In Porto Alegre, protesters on Friday afternoon handed out stickers depicting the Carrefour logo stained with...more
Demonstrators shout as they block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket with filled carts during a protest against racism, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it...more
Demonstrators vandalize a Carrefour store during a protest against racism, after Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas was beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Diego...more
Demonstrators burn objects to block a street in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Demonstrators vandalize a Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Residents protest against racism at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A man shouts as he stands atop tires used to block the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator holds a piece of meat as they collect products to block the boxes and the entrance of a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators take a part in a protest inside of a Carrefour supermarket in Brasilia, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators push the shutters outside a Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A demonstrator lies on a cashier counter as they block the operations of a Carrefour supermarket in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A shopper makes his way out of the mall where a vandalized Carrefour store is located during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A woman protests against racism in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. Sign reads: "Black lives matter" and "We demand justice for Beto." REUTERS/Diego Vara
A man runs in a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators take a part in a protest inside of a Carrefour supermarket in Brasilia, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A demonstrator gestures in front of a vandalized Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
A demonstrator holds a banner reading "Justice" as he attends a protest against racism outside a Carrefour supermarket, in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators take a part in a protest inside of a Carrefour supermarket in Brasilia, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Relatives and friends attend the burial of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Milena Borges Alves, wife of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, and his father Joao Batista Freitas attend his funeral in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Relatives and friends attend the burial of Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 21, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Demonstrators vandalize a police vehicle during a protest against racism in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A demonstrator holds a sign which reads 'Carrefour murderer' inside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man puts out a fire at a vandalized Carrefour store as another walks past during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators gesture outside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator carries a flag in a Carrefour store during a march in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators are pictured outside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against racism in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator shouts as clients shop at a Carrefour supermarket during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents protest against racism in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. Sign reads: "Black lives matter." REUTERS/Diego Vara
A woman protests against racism in Porto Alegre, Brazil, November 20, 2020. Sign reads: "Justice for Beto." REUTERS/Diego Vara
Demonstrators take a part in a protest in front of a Carrefour supermarket in Brasilia, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators holds a sign reading "Black Lives Matter" during a protest inside of a Carrefour supermarket in Brasilia, Brazil, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
