Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Mar 5, 2021 | 3:04pm EST

Protests escalate as Senegal opposition leader faces rape charge

A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in  Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in  Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in  Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 30
A man stands behind a burning barricade as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man stands behind a burning barricade as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A man stands behind a burning barricade as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
3 / 30
A security forces vehicle drive past burning tires as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A security forces vehicle drive past burning tires as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A security forces vehicle drive past burning tires as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
4 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hold Senegal national flags as others take cover during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hold Senegal national flags as others take cover during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hold Senegal national flags as others take cover during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hurl stones during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hurl stones during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hurl stones during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 30
A boy walks past a graffiti that reads "Macky get out" referring to Senegal's president Macky Sall, on  a wall of a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy walks past a graffiti that reads "Macky get out" referring to Senegal's president Macky Sall, on  a wall of a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A boy walks past a graffiti that reads "Macky get out" referring to Senegal's president Macky Sall, on  a wall of a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 30
Security forces members are seen during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, after he was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Security forces members are seen during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, after he was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Security forces members are seen during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, after he was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
9 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hide behind a makeshift barricade during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hide behind a makeshift barricade during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hide behind a makeshift barricade during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
10 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, talk to security officers as they demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, talk to security officers as they demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, talk to security officers as they demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
11 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 30
A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 30
An injured child is helped as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An injured child is helped as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
An injured child is helped as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
14 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 30
Security forces' vehicles take position during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Security forces' vehicles take position during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Security forces' vehicles take position during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
16 / 30
Boys walk past a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Boys walk past a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Boys walk past a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 30
Security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
18 / 30
A car is seen burning as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A car is seen burning as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A car is seen burning as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
19 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
20 / 30
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, holds a Senegal national flag as another hurls a stone during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, holds a Senegal national flag as another hurls a stone during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, holds a Senegal national flag as another hurls a stone during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
21 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hurl stones during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hurl stones during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hurl stones during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
22 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hide behind a makeshift barricade during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hide behind a makeshift barricade during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 04, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hide behind a makeshift barricade during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
23 / 30
Members of security forces put out fire during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of security forces put out fire during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Members of security forces put out fire during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
24 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clash with security forces after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clash with security forces after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clash with security forces after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
25 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko run away during clashes with security forces after  Sonko was arrested  following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko run away during clashes with security forces after  Sonko was arrested  following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko run away during clashes with security forces after  Sonko was arrested  following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
26 / 30
Security forces fire rubber bullets during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Security forces fire rubber bullets during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Security forces fire rubber bullets during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
27 / 30
Members of security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after his parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Members of security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after his parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Members of security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after his parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
28 / 30
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurl stones during clashes with security forces after Sonko's parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurl stones during clashes with security forces after Sonko's parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurl stones during clashes with security forces after Sonko's parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
29 / 30
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurls stones during clashes with security forces after Sonko's parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurls stones during clashes with security forces after Sonko's parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurls stones during clashes with security forces after Sonko's parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play

How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and...

Next Slideshows

How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play

How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play

The coronavirus has completely changed how we do just about everything.

1:57pm EST
Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings

Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings

Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody after four days of hearings, among a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit...

1:38pm EST
Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis visits Baghdad for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq...

12:51pm EST
Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view

Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view

Satellite, drone and bird's eye images of the ongoing protests and how Myanmar's military is responding.

11:24am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play

How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play

The coronavirus has completely changed how we do just about everything.

Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings

Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings

Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody after four days of hearings, among a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law.

Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

Pope Francis visits Baghdad for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2013, saying he felt duty-bound to make the emblematic visit because Iraq had suffered so much for so long.

Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view

Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view

Satellite, drone and bird's eye images of the ongoing protests and how Myanmar's military is responding.

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January compared to a year earlier.

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar for the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester shot in the head and killed at a demonstration against military rule while wearing a shirt bearing the message "Everything will be OK."

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Senegal's main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting against a rape accusation he denies.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast