Protests escalate as Senegal opposition leader faces rape charge
A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man stands behind a burning barricade as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A security forces vehicle drive past burning tires as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hold Senegal national flags as others take cover during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hurl stones during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy walks past a graffiti that reads "Macky get out" referring to Senegal's president Macky Sall, on a wall of a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar,...more
Security forces members are seen during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, after he was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hide behind a makeshift barricade during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, talk to security officers as they demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy is pictured inside a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An injured child is helped as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Security forces' vehicles take position during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Boys walk past a ransacked supermarket Auchan, after opposition leader Ousmane Sonko was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A car is seen burning as supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, demonstrate in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, clash with security forces in Dakar, Senegal, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, holds a Senegal national flag as another hurls a stone during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hurl stones during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who was arrested following sexual assault accusations, hide behind a makeshift barricade during clashes with security forces, in Dakar, Senegal March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of security forces put out fire during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko clash with security forces after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko run away during clashes with security forces after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Security forces fire rubber bullets during clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after Sonko was arrested following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of security forces clash with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko after his parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurl stones during clashes with security forces after Sonko's parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A supporter of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko hurls stones during clashes with security forces after Sonko's parliamentary immunity was lifted following accusation of sexual assault in Dakar, Senegal March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
