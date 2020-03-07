Protests flare up on streets of Chile
Police officers stand in line before a water cannon vehicle which was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator aims a weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators prepare to launch a rock via slingshot during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator reacts as he is doused with a water jet from a burning police water cannon vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Flames engulf the feet of demonstrators during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A police officer aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators react near a riot police vehicle which was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator holds a smoking tear gas canister during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators react as a police vehicle is set ablaze during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators react as a police vehicle is set ablaze during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A police officer fires a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator falls next to a police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators take cover behind a tree during a clash with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators take cover behind makeshift shields during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator takes aim of his slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Laser beams shine through a crowd of demonstrators clashing with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A demonstrator in a gas mask runs past a police water cannon vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Demonstrators prepare to launch a stone via slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
