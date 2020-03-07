Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 10:05pm EST

Protests flare up on streets of Chile

Police officers stand in line before a water cannon vehicle which was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Police officers stand in line before a water cannon vehicle which was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Police officers stand in line before a water cannon vehicle which was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
1 / 21
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A demonstrator throws a Molotov cocktail during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
2 / 21
A demonstrator aims a weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator aims a weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A demonstrator aims a weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 21
Demonstrators prepare to launch a rock via slingshot during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators prepare to launch a rock via slingshot during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Demonstrators prepare to launch a rock via slingshot during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
4 / 21
A demonstrator reacts as he is doused with a water jet from a burning police water cannon vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator reacts as he is doused with a water jet from a burning police water cannon vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A demonstrator reacts as he is doused with a water jet from a burning police water cannon vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
5 / 21
Flames engulf the feet of demonstrators during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Flames engulf the feet of demonstrators during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Flames engulf the feet of demonstrators during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
6 / 21
A police officer aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A police officer aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A police officer aims his weapon during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 21
Demonstrators react near a riot police vehicle which was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators react near a riot police vehicle which was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Demonstrators react near a riot police vehicle which was set on fire during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
8 / 21
A demonstrator holds a smoking tear gas canister during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator holds a smoking tear gas canister during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A demonstrator holds a smoking tear gas canister during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
9 / 21
Demonstrators react as a police vehicle is set ablaze during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators react as a police vehicle is set ablaze during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Demonstrators react as a police vehicle is set ablaze during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
10 / 21
Demonstrators react as a police vehicle is set ablaze during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators react as a police vehicle is set ablaze during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Demonstrators react as a police vehicle is set ablaze during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
11 / 21
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 21
A police officer fires a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A police officer fires a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A police officer fires a tear gas canister during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 21
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 21
A demonstrator falls next to a police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator falls next to a police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A demonstrator falls next to a police vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
15 / 21
Demonstrators take cover behind a tree during a clash with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators take cover behind a tree during a clash with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Demonstrators take cover behind a tree during a clash with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
16 / 21
Demonstrators take cover behind makeshift shields during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators take cover behind makeshift shields during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Demonstrators take cover behind makeshift shields during clashes with police at a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
17 / 21
A demonstrator takes aim of his slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator takes aim of his slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A demonstrator takes aim of his slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
18 / 21
Laser beams shine through a crowd of demonstrators clashing with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Laser beams shine through a crowd of demonstrators clashing with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Laser beams shine through a crowd of demonstrators clashing with police during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
19 / 21
A demonstrator in a gas mask runs past a police water cannon vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator in a gas mask runs past a police water cannon vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A demonstrator in a gas mask runs past a police water cannon vehicle during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
20 / 21
Demonstrators prepare to launch a stone via slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Demonstrators prepare to launch a stone via slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Demonstrators prepare to launch a stone via slingshot during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, March 6. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronav...

Next Slideshows

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a...

6:44pm EST
Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

6:38pm EST
U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 160 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

6:35pm EST
Before and after the coronavirus

Before and after the coronavirus

Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.

6:25pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 160 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

Before and after the coronavirus

Before and after the coronavirus

Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Climate activist Greta Thunberg staged a climate strike and met with the European Parliament's environment committee during a visit to Brussels, Belgium.

Political animals: Dogs, horses and cows play their parts in the 2020 race

Political animals: Dogs, horses and cows play their parts in the 2020 race

Candidates and voters interact with creatures big and small on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.

Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

U.S. Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast