Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 26, 2021 | 10:49am EDT

Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant

People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following last week's police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following last week's police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following last week's police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
1 / 11
A woman reacts as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A woman reacts as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A woman reacts as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
2 / 11
People line the sidewalk outside of the Ohio Statehouse as part of the "Show Your Crocs for Ma'Khia Bryant" demonstration following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People line the sidewalk outside of the Ohio Statehouse as part of the "Show Your Crocs for Ma'Khia Bryant" demonstration following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People line the sidewalk outside of the Ohio Statehouse as part of the "Show Your Crocs for Ma'Khia Bryant" demonstration following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
3 / 11
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
4 / 11
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
5 / 11
A police car is seen as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A police car is seen as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A police car is seen as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
6 / 11
A woman uses a megaphone as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A woman uses a megaphone as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A woman uses a megaphone as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
7 / 11
A person carries a banner as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A person carries a banner as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A person carries a banner as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
8 / 11
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
9 / 11
A protester looks on as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

A protester looks on as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
A protester looks on as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
10 / 11
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, April 24, 2021
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering...

Next Slideshows

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus...

9:21am EDT
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

7:49am EDT
In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

1:27am EDT
After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the...

Apr 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

In some of the worst-hit cities, such as New Delhi, bodies are being burnt in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations as India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day.

Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection.

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis chanting anti-Arab slogans - during Ramadan clashes in the contested city at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast