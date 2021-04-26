Protests in Columbus after fatal police shooting of Black teen Ma'Khia Bryant
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following last week's police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A woman reacts as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People line the sidewalk outside of the Ohio Statehouse as part of the "Show Your Crocs for Ma'Khia Bryant" demonstration following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A police car is seen as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A woman uses a megaphone as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A person carries a banner as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A protester looks on as people demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
People demonstrate outside of the Ohio Statehouse following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
