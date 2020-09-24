Edition:
Protests in Louisville after Breonna Taylor ruling

Police officers move past Louisville City Hall to clear protesters from a plaza ahead of a 9pm curfew in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A protestor throws a brick through a window in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Kentucky State Police officers advance on protesters gathering in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A glass door is seen broken at a UPS Store as protesters clashed with police in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A burning trash can is seen as protesters clash with police in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A member of a militia stands guard on a gas station lot in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Protestors walk away from police with their hands up after 2 police officers were shot in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A woman crying as police detains demonstrators during a protest in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Women watch the passing demonstrators in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A protester clashes with police in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Police move to clear protesters in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Police officers guard the location near where an officer was shot in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A man removes a cooler box with water after protesters set fire in front of the Louis D. Brandeis Hall of Justice in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Louisville Police fire a pepper ball gun into a crowd during a protest in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A detained man is offered water by another protester in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Police officers guard an area in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Protestors run away from gunfire during clashes with police in Louisville, Kentucky, September 23. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Police vehicle is seen as protesters clash with police in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Mounted police are seen as police move to clear protesters in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Police officers in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Protesters carry a sign as they walk by a fire in front of the Louis D. Brandeis Hall of Justice in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A police officer detains a protester in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Police officers chase down a protester in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Police clashes with protesters in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A man is placed into a police transport van after being detained in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Police officers detain people in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A protester is detained after clashing with police in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
Police officers detain a man after a protest in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A police officer detains a protester in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Demonstrators are detained by police in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Police stand guard in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2020
A woman watches the passing demonstrators as protesters clash with police in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
A woman confronts the police in Louisville, September 23. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2020
