Protests in northern Morocco swell
Protesters carry a wounded protester during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima, Morocco. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A women shouts slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protester lies on the ground after he was sprayed by tear gas during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Civilians take cover from tear gaz during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters shout slogan during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters throw stones towards riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protester argues with riot police during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protester holds an Amazigh flag during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Civilians shout slogans during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protester holds tear gas canisters fired during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Police fire tear gas towards protesters during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Protesters throw stones against riot police during a demonstration against alleged corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People help a protester as he lies on the ground during a demonstration against official abuses and corruption in the town of Al-Hoceima. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlalw
Next Slideshows
Toilet paper brides
Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.
Classic car rally in Austrian Alps
Participants drive their cars during the Ennstal Classic oldtimer rally.
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.