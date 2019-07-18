Edition:
United States
Protests in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican environmental activist Tito Kayak climbs the pole in front of the capitol building to take down the flag of USA during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Police detain a demonstrator during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Demonstrators burn a U.S. flag during clashes with police on the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Demonstrators burn a U.S. flag during clashes with police on the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Demonstrators burn a U.S. flag during clashes with police on the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2019
Graffiti cover the streets of Old San Juan during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, PJ Sin Suela, Ile, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Benito Martinez, alias Bad Bunny, joins demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Puerto Rican rapper Residente, whose name is Rene Perez, gives a speech during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, PJ Sin Suela, Ile, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fourth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 16. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fourth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 16. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2019
