Protests in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican environmental activist Tito Kayak climbs the pole in front of the capitol building to take down the flag of USA during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17....more
Police detain a demonstrator during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators burn a U.S. flag during clashes with police on the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Police fire tear gas at demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Graffiti cover the streets of Old San Juan during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators chant during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, PJ Sin Suela, Ile, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Benito Martinez, alias Bad Bunny, joins demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Puerto Rican rapper Residente, whose name is Rene Perez, gives a speech during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Puerto Rican celebrities including Residente, PJ Sin Suela, Ile, Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin join demonstrators during the fifth day of protests calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators chant during the fifth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 17. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fourth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 16. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags during the fourth day of protest calling for the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, July 16. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez
