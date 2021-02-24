Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Feb 24, 2021 | 8:36am EST

Protests in Rochester after Daniel Prude death ruling

Protesters clash with police outside the Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street, after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers for Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. A grand jury in New York state voted not to indict police officers for the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020 in the upstate city of Rochester, state Attorney General Letitia James said. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protesters clash with police outside the Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street, after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers for Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protesters clash with police outside the Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street, after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers for Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23, 2021. A grand jury in New York state voted not to indict police officers for the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020 in the upstate city of Rochester, state Attorney General Letitia James said. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
1 / 20
Protestors jump over barricades at the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of Prude's death that showed him naked in a dark, snowy street. A mesh "spit hood" was placed over his head after he told officers he had contracted the novel coronavirus. The video also shows Prude, apparently in the middle of a mental health crisis, being restrained against the ground by police. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protestors jump over barricades at the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of Prude's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protestors jump over barricades at the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of Prude's death that showed him naked in a dark, snowy street. A mesh "spit hood" was placed over his head after he told officers he had contracted the novel coronavirus. The video also shows Prude, apparently in the middle of a mental health crisis, being restrained against the ground by police. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
2 / 20
Police stand guard as protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. The footage was released in September, further fueling ongoing nationwide protests against police violence following other high-profile episodes in 2020 where police killed Black men and women, including the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Police stand guard as protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. The footage was released in September, further fueling ongoing...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Police stand guard as protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. The footage was released in September, further fueling ongoing nationwide protests against police violence following other high-profile episodes in 2020 where police killed Black men and women, including the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
3 / 20
Protestors march after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protestors march after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protestors march after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
4 / 20
Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
5 / 20
Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
6 / 20
Protestors jump over barricades at the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protestors jump over barricades at the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protestors jump over barricades at the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
7 / 20
Protestors sing together during a protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protestors sing together during a protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protestors sing together during a protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
8 / 20
Protestors gather outside the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protestors gather outside the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protestors gather outside the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
9 / 20
Protestors march after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protestors march after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protestors march after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
10 / 20
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
11 / 20
Protesters clash with police outside the Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protesters clash with police outside the Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protesters clash with police outside the Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
12 / 20
Police enter Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street during clashes with protestors after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Police enter Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street during clashes with protestors after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Police enter Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street during clashes with protestors after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
13 / 20
Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
14 / 20
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
15 / 20
People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
16 / 20
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
17 / 20
People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
18 / 20
People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
19 / 20
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2021
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23.  REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78...

Next Slideshows

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Baarack the sheep, found wandering wild in an Australian forest, was liberated from years' worth of wool weighing 78 pounds.

Feb 23 2021
Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles with severe leg injuries suffered when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside.

Feb 23 2021
Ahmaud Arbery remembered on anniversary of his death

Ahmaud Arbery remembered on anniversary of his death

Loved ones remember Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood, on the one-year anniversary of...

Feb 23 2021
Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna

Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

Feb 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Rescued Australian sheep freed from wool weighing 78 pounds

Baarack the sheep, found wandering wild in an Australian forest, was liberated from years' worth of wool weighing 78 pounds.

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Golfing champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles with severe leg injuries suffered when his car veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside.

Ahmaud Arbery remembered on anniversary of his death

Ahmaud Arbery remembered on anniversary of his death

Loved ones remember Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was chased down and shot dead as he jogged through his Georgia neighborhood, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna

Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna

Europe's most active volcano erupts with a show of lava in Catania, Italy.

U.S. crosses 500,000th COVID death

U.S. crosses 500,000th COVID death

The United States crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths just over a year to the day since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first known U.S. victims in Santa Clara County, California.

Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance takes its first images of the Red Planet after touchdown.

United plane drops debris over Colorado after engine failure

United plane drops debris over Colorado after engine failure

A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport after its right engine failed and scattered debris on the ground.

Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper

Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper

Cities across Spain have been rocked by days of demonstrations after the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, known for his fiercely anti-establishment songs, on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty.

Goats invade streets of Welsh seaside town again

Goats invade streets of Welsh seaside town again

A herd of Kashmir goats returns to the emptied streets of Llandudno, Wales, during the coronavirus lockdown.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast