Protests in Rochester after Daniel Prude death ruling

Protestors jump over barricades at the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of Prude's death that showed him naked in a dark, snowy street. A mesh "spit hood" was placed over his head after he told officers he had contracted the novel coronavirus. The video also shows Prude, apparently in the middle of a mental health crisis, being restrained against the ground by police. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

