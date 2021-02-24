Protests in Rochester after Daniel Prude death ruling
Protesters clash with police outside the Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street, after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers for Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23,...more
Protestors jump over barricades at the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. Prude's family obtained body-worn camera footage of Prude's...more
Police stand guard as protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. The footage was released in September, further fueling ongoing...more
Protestors march after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Protestors jump over barricades at the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Protestors sing together during a protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Protestors gather outside the Public Safety Building after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Protestors march after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Protesters clash with police outside the Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death, in Rochester, New York, February 23....more
Police enter Rochester Police Department Special Operations Division section on Child Street during clashes with protestors after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23....more
Protestors march on Interstate 490 after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
People march in protest after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
People react after the New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude's death in Rochester, New York, February 23. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
