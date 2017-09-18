Protests in St. Louis
Police officers, ordering the last remaining protesters on the street to get on the ground, spray a chemical agent at those not complying, after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer charged...more
Protesters stage a "die-in" during a peaceful rally outside the police headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People continue to march in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man kicks in a shop window in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A protester is detained by police in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Customers watch, as disturbances happen outside a restaurant, in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man throws a stone through a window in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man is transferred to an ambulance after being sprayed with a chemical agent by police in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police officers watch a demonstrator as she confronts them during a protest in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman says a prayer next to a police officer during protests in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Anthony Lamar Smith's mother, Annie, walks with family and protesters during a peaceful rally in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police in riot gear and a protester stand near a burned U.S. flag in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People continue to march in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Red paint is splattered on the shield of a policeman during the second night of demonstrations in St. Louis, Missouri, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People continue to march in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A protester is sprayed with mace by riot police after throwing a chair through a window of a business during the second night of demonstrations in St. Louis, Missouri, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police detain protesters arrested for causing damage to local businesses during the second night of demonstrations in St. Louis, Missouri, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Shopkeepers clean up shattered glass during the second night of demonstrations in St. Louis, Missouri, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Actor Nick Cannon walks with people marching the day after the not guilty verdict in St. Louis, Missouri, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Sophie Lipman poses for a portrait as she protests in St. Louis, Missouri, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An unconscious protester with asthma is seen in St. Louis, Missouri, September 16, 2017 in this picture obtained from social media. Twitter/Kelly Dutton via REUTERS
A Black Lives Matter protester stands in front of St. Louis Police Department officers equipped with riot gear in St. Louis, Missouri, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police officers arrest a demonstrator who was pepper sprayed in the face after breaking a window to a business in St. Louis, Missouri, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A woman who was pushed down by police is helped by a protester while police try to disperse a crowd in St. Louis, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman reacts as she is pushed by police in riot gear, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Protesters react after getting pepper sprayed by St. Louis Police Department officers, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People march through West County Mall a day after the not guilty verdict, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
People march through West County Mall a day after the not guilty verdict, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A close-up of pepper balls used to disperse protesters by St. Louis Police Department after a not guilty verdict, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A protester stands on a "Blue Lives Matter" flag after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
Law enforcement officials line a residential street where people protest after Jason Stockley, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
A protester is treated for pepper spray after being sprayed by St. Louis police, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
Protesters shield themselves from pepper spray by police in riot gear, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A sign hangs from barricades outside the courthouse during a police standoff with protesters, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
People march downtown after the not guilty verdict was announced in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
A woman marches downtown after the not guilty verdict was announced in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
People march downtown after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police disembark from a bus as protesters lock arms preventing the bus from moving during a standoff with protesters after the not guilty verdict of Jason Stockley, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
Protesters march in reaction to the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis/
Protesters march after the not guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jason Stockley, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Whitney Curtis
