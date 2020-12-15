Protests in Warsaw on anniversary of communist-era crackdown
Women attend a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland, December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
People participate in a protest organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland, December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Police officers block a protester during rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via...more
People participate in a protest organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
People participate in a protest organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A protester sits on a police car during a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Jacek Marczewski/Agencja Gazeta via...more
A woman attends a rally organised by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS -...more
Protesters block a police car during a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Jacek Marczewski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Adam Stepien/ Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A woman holds a pollster during a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Police officers block an embankment during a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via...more
People walk along a railways during a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
People attend a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta/ via REUTERS
A rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
People attend a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
A rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Protesters take part in a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Police stand guard during a rally organized by Poland's Women Strike movement on the anniversary of the martial law crackdown by the former communist regime, in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2020. Jacek Marczewski/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Gunmen abduct more than 300 pupils at Nigeria school
Gunmen abducted more than 300 pupils from an all-boys school in Kankara, northwestern Nigeria, in an attack that has outraged the country.
India's farmers stage mass protests against reforms
Indian farmers have been demonstrating for nearly three weeks against deregulation of the agriculture sector that will allow them to sell produce to buyers...
Anti-lockdown protest erupts as infections surge in London
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in London to protest against coronavirus restrictions as the city prepares to move into England's highest tier of...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...
MORE IN PICTURES
Gunmen abduct more than 300 pupils at Nigeria school
Gunmen abducted more than 300 pupils from an all-boys school in Kankara, northwestern Nigeria, in an attack that has outraged the country.
India's farmers stage mass protests against reforms
Indian farmers have been demonstrating for nearly three weeks against deregulation of the agriculture sector that will allow them to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured a minimum price.
Anti-lockdown protest erupts as infections surge in London
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in London to protest against coronavirus restrictions as the city prepares to move into England's highest tier of restrictions, citing increased infection rates that may be partly linked to a new variant of the coronavirus.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.
U.S. Electoral College formally confirms Joe Biden's victory over Trump
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden took another step closer to the White House as key states in the Electoral College system formally confirmed his Nov. 3 election victory effectively ending President Donald Trump's long-shot attempt to overturn the results.
Pictures of the year: America's coronavirus outbreak
Our top images of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak in 2020.
Only total solar eclipse of 2020 darkens South America's skies
The only total eclipse of 2020 was visible across a narrow band of South America, stretching from Chile to Argentina.
COVID continues rampage across U.S. as vaccine rollout begins
U.S. coronavirus deaths are closing in on the 300,000 mark, even as millions of doses of a new vaccine began rolling out across the nation.
U.S. begins historic COVID vaccine rollout
The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the United States.