Protests in Washington as Trump accepts Republican nomination
Demonstrators face police officers during a protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Donald Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as demonstrators hold signs during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators face off with police officers during a protest as police block their path on Constitution Avenue in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police officers stand guard during a protest near the White House in Washington, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators confront U.S. Rep. Brian Mast during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters watch from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator is detained during a protest near the White House in Washington, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters of President Donald Trump walk past protesters in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Security officers are seen between the fence around the White House during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator raises a fist in front of the fence around the White House during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators surround the fence around the White House during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A protester watches from Constitution Avenue as Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators face off with a security officer near a fence around the White House during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A protester stands in the middle of Constitution Avenue with Trump campaign fireworks exploding behind the Washington Monument behind her in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator wearing a mask of President Donald Trump displays signs during a protest near the White House in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators face off with police officers during a protest as police block their path on Constitution Avenue in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators face police officers during a protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A member of the Secret Service stands surrounded by demonstrators during a protest as security officers block the path on Constitution Avenue in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A mock guillotine is seen during a protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators face off with police officers during a protest as police block their path on Constitution Avenue in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man is escorted out of Black Lives Matter Plaza as a crowd yells at him after a woman told police that he had hit her during a protest in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A drum line plays during a protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza minutes before President Donald Trump is due to speak at the Republican National Convention in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Demonstrators face police officers during a protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Law enforcement officers and demonstrators face off during a protest outside the White House in Washington, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
