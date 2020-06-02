Edition:
Protests outside White House over George Floyd's death

President Donald Trump pumps his fist toward police as he walks between lines of riot police in Lafayette Park across from the White House while walking to St John's Church for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Demonstrators kneel in front of U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
DC National Guard military police officers look on as demonstrators rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A demonstrator faces U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers during a rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Demonstrators put up their hands to protest at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Law enforcement officers stand guard during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers face demonstrators during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Military vehicles carrying National Guard personnel drive along West Executive Drive following national protests at the White House in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers stand with shields during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Demonstrators gather in front of U.S. Secret Service uniformed division officers during a protest near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., June 1. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Demonstrators take a knee in front of a police officer to protest the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 1. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
