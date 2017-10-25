Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta shout in front of the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga set barricades on fire as one of them holds up a stone during a protest in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a stone during a protest in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured protester lies on a stretcher during a protest by supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga throws stones during a protest in Kisumu, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga protest in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A photographer runs for cover after policemen fired tear gas at a convoy of opposition politicians and supporters of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas...more
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga ride on motorcycles at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga protest in Kisumu, Kenya, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga carries a slingshot at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, throws stones during a protest in Kisumu, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An opposition supporter holds up a copy of a banknote carrying a picture of opposition leader Raila Odinga in Nairobi, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Riot policemen are deloyed to disperse a protest by supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kisumu, Kenya October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Next Slideshows
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next...
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
MORE IN PICTURES
Marawi all but destroyed
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Lighting the Olympic torch
The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.