Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 16, 2018 | 2:10pm EDT

Protests over Trump-Putin meeting

Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference, after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference, after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference, after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 28
Security removes a man holding a sign before the joint press conference of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS

Security removes a man holding a sign before the joint press conference of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Security removes a man holding a sign before the joint press conference of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS
Close
2 / 28
Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Trump and Russia's President Putin hold a joint news conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Trump and Russia's President Putin hold a joint news conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Trump and Russia's President Putin hold a joint news conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 28
People attend the anti-Trump protest during the summit. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People attend the anti-Trump protest during the summit. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
People attend the anti-Trump protest during the summit. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
4 / 28
A placard is displayed at an anti-Trump protest. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A placard is displayed at an anti-Trump protest. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
A placard is displayed at an anti-Trump protest. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
5 / 28
Police arrest demonstrators, who were planning to block the street for the presidential motorcades, in front of the Museum of Modern Art Kiasma in central Helsinki. Lehtikuva/Irene Stachon via REUTERS

Police arrest demonstrators, who were planning to block the street for the presidential motorcades, in front of the Museum of Modern Art Kiasma in central Helsinki. Lehtikuva/Irene Stachon via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Police arrest demonstrators, who were planning to block the street for the presidential motorcades, in front of the Museum of Modern Art Kiasma in central Helsinki. Lehtikuva/Irene Stachon via REUTERS
Close
6 / 28
An advert by the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat is displayed in Helsinki. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

An advert by the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat is displayed in Helsinki. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
An advert by the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat is displayed in Helsinki. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
7 / 28
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a demonstration. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Supporters of Donald Trump attend a demonstration. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a demonstration. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
8 / 28
People depicting pregnant U.S. President Trump attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People depicting pregnant U.S. President Trump attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
People depicting pregnant U.S. President Trump attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
9 / 28
People attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
People attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
10 / 28
Members of the environmental group Greenpeace place a banner on the tower of the Kallio Church . Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS

Members of the environmental group Greenpeace place a banner on the tower of the Kallio Church . Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Members of the environmental group Greenpeace place a banner on the tower of the Kallio Church . Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS
Close
11 / 28
People protest during Save Europe demonstration. Lehtikuva/Onni Ojala/via REUTERS

People protest during Save Europe demonstration. Lehtikuva/Onni Ojala/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
People protest during Save Europe demonstration. Lehtikuva/Onni Ojala/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 28
A projection is seen on a wall next to the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A projection is seen on a wall next to the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A projection is seen on a wall next to the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 28
Commemorative caps are displayed during a support demonstration ahead of the meeting. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

Commemorative caps are displayed during a support demonstration ahead of the meeting. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Commemorative caps are displayed during a support demonstration ahead of the meeting. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS
Close
14 / 28
Members of the anti-immigrant street patrol group called the Soldiers of Odin demonstrate in support of Donald Trump. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

Members of the anti-immigrant street patrol group called the Soldiers of Odin demonstrate in support of Donald Trump. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Members of the anti-immigrant street patrol group called the Soldiers of Odin demonstrate in support of Donald Trump. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 28
People attend 'Helsinki Calling' protest in front of the Cathedral. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People attend 'Helsinki Calling' protest in front of the Cathedral. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
People attend 'Helsinki Calling' protest in front of the Cathedral. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
16 / 28
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
17 / 28
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
18 / 28
A person wearing a mask depicting Vladimir Putin attends the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

A person wearing a mask depicting Vladimir Putin attends the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A person wearing a mask depicting Vladimir Putin attends the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
19 / 28
A message is displayed on a video wall at the Helsinki Music Centre. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A message is displayed on a video wall at the Helsinki Music Centre. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A message is displayed on a video wall at the Helsinki Music Centre. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
20 / 28
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
21 / 28
People gather for the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People gather for the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
People gather for the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
22 / 28
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
23 / 28
Donald Trump's supporters attend a demonstration ahead of the meeting. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Donald Trump's supporters attend a demonstration ahead of the meeting. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Donald Trump's supporters attend a demonstration ahead of the meeting. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
24 / 28
Trump supporter Liina Isto, the vice-chairman of The True Finns Youth, attends a demonstration. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

Trump supporter Liina Isto, the vice-chairman of The True Finns Youth, attends a demonstration. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Trump supporter Liina Isto, the vice-chairman of The True Finns Youth, attends a demonstration. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS
Close
25 / 28
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
26 / 28
A Trump supporter is seen prior to a demonstration. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A Trump supporter is seen prior to a demonstration. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
A Trump supporter is seen prior to a demonstration. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
27 / 28
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Next Slideshows

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

1:56pm EDT
Detained parents reunited with children

Detained parents reunited with children

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

6:05am EDT
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

France overwhelmed Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium to lift the trophy for the second time in 20 years.

Jul 15 2018
Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch

Anti-Kremlin protesters invade World Cup pitch

The World Cup final between France and Croatia was briefly interrupted when three intruders affiliated to anti-Kremlin punk band Pussy Riot ran onto the pitch...

Jul 15 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

France World Cup parade

France World Cup parade

Les Bleus take to the streets of Paris as they celebrate their World Cup win.

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

Trump meets Putin in Helsinki

President Trump meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a one-on-one meeting in Helsinki.

Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities

The highest-paid celebrities of 2018, according to Forbes.

Best of the World Cup

Best of the World Cup

Highlights from the 2018 World Cup.

Obama visits his ancestral Kenyan village

Obama visits his ancestral Kenyan village

Former U.S. President Barack Obama travels to his ancestral Nyangoma Kogelo village in Siaya county in western Kenya.

Unrest in Iraq

Unrest in Iraq

Growing anger over poor public services and widespread corruption spurs protests in some southern cities.

Next stop, Gareth Southgate

Next stop, Gareth Southgate

London's transport bosses temporarily renamed an underground station in honor of England team manager Gareth Southgate, who led England to their best World Cup performance in 28 years.

France celebrates World Cup victory

France celebrates World Cup victory

Celebrations across France following their World Cup win.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast