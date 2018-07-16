Protests over Trump-Putin meeting
Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference, after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Security removes a man holding a sign before the joint press conference of U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto via REUTERS
Security personnel removes a man from the premises before U.S. President Trump and Russia's President Putin hold a joint news conference. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People attend the anti-Trump protest during the summit. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A placard is displayed at an anti-Trump protest. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Police arrest demonstrators, who were planning to block the street for the presidential motorcades, in front of the Museum of Modern Art Kiasma in central Helsinki. Lehtikuva/Irene Stachon via REUTERS
An advert by the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat is displayed in Helsinki. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Supporters of Donald Trump attend a demonstration. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People depicting pregnant U.S. President Trump attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Members of the environmental group Greenpeace place a banner on the tower of the Kallio Church . Lehtikuva/Seppo Samuli via REUTERS
People protest during Save Europe demonstration. Lehtikuva/Onni Ojala/via REUTERS
A projection is seen on a wall next to the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Commemorative caps are displayed during a support demonstration ahead of the meeting. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS
Members of the anti-immigrant street patrol group called the Soldiers of Odin demonstrate in support of Donald Trump. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS
People attend 'Helsinki Calling' protest in front of the Cathedral. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A person wearing a mask depicting Vladimir Putin attends the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A message is displayed on a video wall at the Helsinki Music Centre. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People gather for the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Donald Trump's supporters attend a demonstration ahead of the meeting. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Trump supporter Liina Isto, the vice-chairman of The True Finns Youth, attends a demonstration. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen via REUTERS
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A Trump supporter is seen prior to a demonstration. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
People attend the 'Helsinki Calling' protest. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
