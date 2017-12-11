Edition:
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

A Palestinian kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
Israeli forces run towards Palestinian protesters during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
An Israeli border police officer runs towards Palestinian protesters during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Palestinian demonstrators push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A Palestinian girl is seen during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Female Palestinian Islamic jihad militants take part in a protest in Gaza City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A wounded Palestinian girl is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli policeman during a protest near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A Palestinian woman holds a copy of the Koran during a protest in Gaza City December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Activists of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) burn an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest in Kolkata, India December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A Palestinian shouts during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
Israeli border police officers walk in front of a burned barricade during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
Palestinian protesters throw at Israeli forces during a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A Palestinian man covers his face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
Demonstrators set U.S. and Israeli flags on fire during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
Demonstrators shouts slogans during a protest in Rabat, Morocco, December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
Demonstrators wave Turkish and Palestinian flags during a protest in Istanbul, Turkey December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
A Palestinian holds a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
Palestinian demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
Palestinian moves a tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
A protester reacts during the demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Berlin, Germany December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
Protesters chant slogans during a protest in Amman, Jordan, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
