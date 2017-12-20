Edition:
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A protester jumps over a wall during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Israeli forces fire towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A Palestinian protester holds stones as others hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A medic helps a Palestinian woman who is affected by teargas fired by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A Palestinian taxi driver, who is affected with teargas, walks away from his vehicle during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A Palestinian protester prepares to throw a stone at Israeli forces in front of a burning barricade during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops as a poster depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on the ground during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Palestinian protesters run away from Israeli forces during protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A female Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Palestinian protesters hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
A medic carries an injured Palestinian protester during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Palestinian demonstrators place on the ground a representation of a U.S. flag during a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, December 20, 2017
