Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Nablus December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A protester jumps over a wall during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Israeli forces fire towards Palestinians during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian protester holds stones as others hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest near the West Bank city of Nablus December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A medic helps a Palestinian woman who is affected by teargas fired by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian taxi driver, who is affected with teargas, walks away from his vehicle during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes near Israeli Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester prepares to throw a stone at Israeli forces in front of a burning barricade during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops as a poster depicting U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on the ground during clashes at a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,...more
Palestinian protesters run away from Israeli forces during protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinian protesters hide behind a barricade from Israeli forces during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A medic carries an injured Palestinian protester during a protest near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian demonstrators place on the ground a representation of a U.S. flag during a protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
Winter soldiers
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Winter soldiers
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Scenes from Selma
Life in the Alabama city made famous during the Civil Rights era.
Billabong Pipe Masters
The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos from the past year.
California battles historic wildfire
The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.