Protests paralyze Lebanon
A demonstrator rests on the ground as he and other demonstrators block a highway during ongoing anti-government protests in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators wave Lebanese national flags during ongoing anti-government protests at a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators hold Lebanese flags during an anti-government protest in the city of Sidon, Lebanon October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Demonstrators stand next to Lebanese army soldiers during ongoing anti-government protests at a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators carry Lebanese flags and a banner depicting Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, as they head towards the central bank building during an anti-government protest in the southern city of Tyre, Lebanon October 23, 2019....more
Demonstrators stand next to Lebanese army soldiers during ongoing anti-government protests at a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Demonstrators carry Lebanese flags during ongoing anti-government protests at a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A demonstrator waves a Lebanese national flag next to Lebanese army soldiers during ongoing anti-government protests at a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A demonstrator covering his face with a Lebanese flag gestures during an anti-government protest in the southern city of Tyre, Lebanon October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Nina Sabbah, 25, leaves a note on a barbed wire reading "Secular state, no to religious cover" during an anti-government protest next to the Government Palace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A demonstrator argues with Lebanese army soldiers during ongoing anti-government protests at a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese army soldiers lift one of the demonstrators in an attempt to open a road blocked by them during ongoing anti-government protests in the port city of Sidon, Lebanon October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Lebanese army soldiers confront with demonstrators in an attempt to open a blocked road during ongoing anti-government protests in the port city of Sidon, Lebanon October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A child wears a mask and holds a sign during an anti-government protest in Tripoli, Lebanon October 22, 2019. The sign reads "We, the people of the north, do you hear us, we are coming for bastards". REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A demonstrator wears a mask during an anti-government protest in the southern city of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A demonstrator with a Lebanese national flag drawn on her face takes part in an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A demonstrator flashes a V sign during an anti-government protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Demonstrators stand on a bridge decorated with a national flag during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators carry national flags during an anti-government protest along a highway in Jal el-Dib, Lebanon October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
