Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 7, 2019 | 5:50pm EDT

Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures

People block a road amid clashes with soldiers during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People block a road amid clashes with soldiers during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
People block a road amid clashes with soldiers during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for five days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 30
People clash with soldiers as they block a road in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People clash with soldiers as they block a road in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
People clash with soldiers as they block a road in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 30
People surround soldiers as they block a road in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People surround soldiers as they block a road in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
People surround soldiers as they block a road in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 30
Mounted police members patrol during protests in Quito, Ecuador, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mounted police members patrol during protests in Quito, Ecuador, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Mounted police members patrol during protests in Quito, Ecuador, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 30
A soldier aims to shoot amid clashes with people blocking a road during protests in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A soldier aims to shoot amid clashes with people blocking a road during protests in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A soldier aims to shoot amid clashes with people blocking a road during protests in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
5 / 30
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas can as people blocking a road clash with soldiers during protests in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas can as people blocking a road clash with soldiers during protests in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas can as people blocking a road clash with soldiers during protests in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 30
Trucks block main roads during protests in Carapungo, near Quito, Ecuador, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Trucks block main roads during protests in Carapungo, near Quito, Ecuador, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, October 07, 2019
Trucks block main roads during protests in Carapungo, near Quito, Ecuador, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 30
People stand on tires as they block a road during protests in Cayambe, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

People stand on tires as they block a road during protests in Cayambe, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
People stand on tires as they block a road during protests in Cayambe, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
8 / 30
Riot police patrol remove a burning barricade set by demonstrators in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Riot police patrol remove a burning barricade set by demonstrators in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Riot police patrol remove a burning barricade set by demonstrators in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Close
9 / 30
Demonstrators bang pots along the streets during protests in Quito, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS / Daniel Tapia

Demonstrators bang pots along the streets during protests in Quito, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS / Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Demonstrators bang pots along the streets during protests in Quito, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS / Daniel Tapia
Close
10 / 30
A demonstrator looks on as soldiers prepare to remove a barricade during protests in Tabacundo, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator looks on as soldiers prepare to remove a barricade during protests in Tabacundo, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
A demonstrator looks on as soldiers prepare to remove a barricade during protests in Tabacundo, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
11 / 30
Members of the riot police clash with demonstrators during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Members of the riot police clash with demonstrators during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Members of the riot police clash with demonstrators during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
12 / 30
An armored car burns during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

An armored car burns during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
An armored car burns during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
13 / 30
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 30
Security forces detain a demonstrator during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Security forces detain a demonstrator during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Security forces detain a demonstrator during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
15 / 30
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
16 / 30
A demonstrator holds a placard that reads "Out IMF" during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads "Out IMF" during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A demonstrator holds a placard that reads "Out IMF" during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
17 / 30
Demonstrators run during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators run during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Demonstrators run during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
18 / 30
A demonstrator kneels down and gestures during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator kneels down and gestures during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A demonstrator kneels down and gestures during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
19 / 30
A member of the riot police extinguishes a fire in an armored vehicle during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A member of the riot police extinguishes a fire in an armored vehicle during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A member of the riot police extinguishes a fire in an armored vehicle during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
20 / 30
Riot police detain a man during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira

Riot police detain a man during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Riot police detain a man during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira
Close
21 / 30
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Close
22 / 30
Riot police officers remove a fence used by demonstrators in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Riot police officers remove a fence used by demonstrators in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Riot police officers remove a fence used by demonstrators in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Close
23 / 30
Riot police detain a demonstrator during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Riot police detain a demonstrator during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Riot police detain a demonstrator during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Close
24 / 30
A man walks as a tear gas canister lands near him during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A man walks as a tear gas canister lands near him during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A man walks as a tear gas canister lands near him during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 30
A demonstrator confronts a member of riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator confronts a member of riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
A demonstrator confronts a member of riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
26 / 30
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira

Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira
Close
27 / 30
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Close
28 / 30
Riot police assist an injured colleague during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira

Riot police assist an injured colleague during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Riot police assist an injured colleague during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira
Close
29 / 30
Ecuadoreans scuffle with riot police officers during a protest in Quito, Ecuador October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Ecuadoreans scuffle with riot police officers during a protest in Quito, Ecuador October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Ecuadoreans scuffle with riot police officers during a protest in Quito, Ecuador October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Next Slideshows

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in...

4:00pm EDT
On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of...

3:15pm EDT
Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island

Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island

More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, are transferred to the Greek mainland from the overcrowded Moria camp in Lesbos island.

2:45pm EDT
Climate protesters block streets around world

Climate protesters block streets around world

Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to...

1:15pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

The gates of Jerusalem's Old City

Jews, Muslims and Christians pass daily through the gates of Jerusalem's Old City, on their way to and from prayers or simply to go about their everyday business in one of the most politically sensitive spots on earth.

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico

Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in makeshift encampments in the Mexican border city of Matamoros.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.

Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island

Greece transfers migrants from overcrowded island

More than 450 migrants, many of them families with children, are transferred to the Greek mainland from the overcrowded Moria camp in Lesbos island.

Climate protesters block streets around world

Climate protesters block streets around world

Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Climate change protests snarl up central London

Climate change protests snarl up central London

Climate change protesters blocked traffic across London's government district of Westminster as they launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.

Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park

Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park

Inside Holy Land USA, a now-closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Best of the World Athletics Championships

Best of the World Athletics Championships

Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast