Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
People block a road amid clashes with soldiers during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and...more
People clash with soldiers as they block a road in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People surround soldiers as they block a road in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Mounted police members patrol during protests in Quito, Ecuador, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A soldier aims to shoot amid clashes with people blocking a road during protests in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas can as people blocking a road clash with soldiers during protests in Lasso, Ecuador, October 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Trucks block main roads during protests in Carapungo, near Quito, Ecuador, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People stand on tires as they block a road during protests in Cayambe, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot police patrol remove a burning barricade set by demonstrators in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Demonstrators bang pots along the streets during protests in Quito, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS / Daniel Tapia
A demonstrator looks on as soldiers prepare to remove a barricade during protests in Tabacundo, Ecuador, October 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of the riot police clash with demonstrators during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An armored car burns during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Security forces detain a demonstrator during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator holds a placard that reads "Out IMF" during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators run during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator kneels down and gestures during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A member of the riot police extinguishes a fire in an armored vehicle during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Riot police detain a man during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Riot police officers remove a fence used by demonstrators in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Riot police detain a demonstrator during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
A man walks as a tear gas canister lands near him during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator confronts a member of riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
Riot police assist an injured colleague during protests in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Castaneira
Ecuadoreans scuffle with riot police officers during a protest in Quito, Ecuador October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia
