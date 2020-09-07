Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 7, 2020 | 1:47pm EDT

Protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend

Demonstrators take cover in front of a car during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in March, in Rochester, New York, September 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
A protester helps a man who caught fire from a Molotov cocktail thrown during a confrontation with Portland police in Portland, Oregon, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Ameya Okamoto dances over images of victims of police violence at a "Rally for Black Lives, Black Voices and Jacob Blake" in Boston, Massachusetts, September 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Demonstrators take cover behind umbrellas as police officers secure the area during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in March, in Rochester, New York, September 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest in March, in Rochester, New York, September 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
A demonstrator takes part in a protest over the death of Daniel Prude, in Rochester, New York, September 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Police advance as demonstrators set off fireworks on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Police detain a demonstrator for unknown reasons as others protest against police violence and for racial equality use their bicycles to block traffic as fellow protesters march by in Washington, September 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A woman holds up her fist at a protest against President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in Lafayette Square Park across the street from The White House in Washington, September 5. REUTERS/Cheriss May &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Far-right activists and self-described militia members confront Black Lives Matter activists on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
An injured protester is taken away by police officers after clashes broke out outside the Portland Police Bureau building as protesters demonstrate against police violence and systemic inequality for the 99th consecutive night in Portland, Oregon, September 4. &nbsp;REUTERS/Carlos Barria &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
A protester holds a megaphone as he takes part in a protest outside the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct on the 101th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, September 6. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest over the death of Daniel Prude, in Rochester, New York, September 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest over the death of Daniel Prude, in Rochester, New York, September 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A demonstrator holds up a sign outside the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct on the 101th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, September 6. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2020
A makeshift memorial is seen as demonstrators protest over the death of Daniel Prude, in Rochester, New York, September 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Police officers arrest a protester on the 100th consecutive night of protests in Portland, Oregon, September 6. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Portland Police officers disperse a crowd of protesters after a Molotov cocktail was thrown on the 100th consecutive night of protests in Portland, Oregon, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
A Black Lives Matter activist yells at law enforcement during a protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
People hold signs as they protest against police violence and for racial equality in Washington, September 5. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest over the death of Daniel Prude, in Rochester, New York, September 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
Protesters wearing protective masks hold signs during a march demanding Donald Trump and Mike Pence leave office in Manhattan, New York City, September 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
A protester holds up her fist during a march demanding Donald Trump and Mike Pence leave office in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Members of a Black militia group called the NFAC gather after marching while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Demonstrators take cover under umbrellas during clashes with police officers at a protest over the death of Daniel Prude, in Rochester, New York, September 5. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2020
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and demonstrators are seen during a march demanding Donald Trump and Mike Pence leave office near Herald Square in Manhattan, New York., September 5. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Law enforcement personnel takes positions as members of a Black militia group called the NFAC march while armed in protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor on the day of the Kentucky Derby horse race in Louisville, Kentucky, September 5. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
Protesters wearing protective masks hold signs during a march demanding Donald Trump and Mike Pence leave office on Union Square in the Manhattan, New York City, September 5. &nbsp;REUTERS/Jeenah Moon &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2020
A demonstrator raises a fist during a protest over the death of Daniel Prude, in Rochester, New York, September 4. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2020
