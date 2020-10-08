Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law
A demonstrator throws a bench toward a burning police station during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in a controversial "jobs creation" bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Clashes between demonstrators and officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A demonstrator sits on a chair in front of a burning police station in Jakarta, October 8. The “omnibus” jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands of people in Southeast Asia’s largest economy take to the streets in protest...more
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police officers during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A demonstrator has his face splashed with water during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
A demonstrator holds an Indonesian flag as he gestures in front of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Riot police officers fire tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the government's proposed labour reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A riot police officer fires tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia, October 7. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/via REUTERS
Riot police officers fire tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms bill outside Regional People's Representative Assembly building in Bandung, West Java Province, October 7. Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/via REUTERS
Demonstrators are seen among tear gas during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A riot police officer fires tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Demonstrators clash with police officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Demonstrators clash with police officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Banyumas, Central Java Province, Indonesia, October 7. Antara Foto/Idhad Zakaria
A Molotov cocktail is thrown at the police during a protest against the government's labor reforms outside Regional People's Representative Assembly building in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia, October 7. Antara Foto/Novrian Arb
Demonstrators clash with police officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms outside Regional People's Representative Assembly building in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia, October 7. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/via...more
A demonstrator clashes with a barricade of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms outside the Regional Parliament building in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, October 6. Antara Foto/Arie...more
A university student protests against the government's proposed labor reforms in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, October 6. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS
Demonstrators protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in front of the Regional People's Representative Assembly building in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia, October 6. Antara Foto/Arie Nugraha
