Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

A demonstrator throws a bench toward a burning police station during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in a controversial "jobs creation" bill in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Clashes between demonstrators and officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A demonstrator sits on a chair in front of a burning police station in Jakarta, October 8. The “omnibus” jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands of people in Southeast Asia’s largest economy take to the streets in protest against legislation they say undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Riot police officers during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A demonstrator has his face splashed with water during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Riot police officers are seen during a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A demonstrator holds an Indonesian flag as he gestures in front of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Riot police officers fire tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the government's proposed labour reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A riot police officer fires tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia, October 7. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Riot police officers fire tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms bill outside Regional People's Representative Assembly building in Bandung, West Java Province, October 7. Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Demonstrators are seen among tear gas during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
A riot police officer fires tear gas following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in Jakarta, October 8. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms in Banyumas, Central Java Province, Indonesia, October 7. Antara Foto/Idhad Zakaria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A Molotov cocktail is thrown at the police during a protest against the government's labor reforms outside Regional People's Representative Assembly building in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia, October 7. Antara Foto/Novrian Arb

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Demonstrators clash with police officers following a protest against the government's labor reforms outside Regional People's Representative Assembly building in Semarang, Central Java Province, Indonesia, October 7. Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A demonstrator clashes with a barricade of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms outside the Regional Parliament building in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, October 6. &nbsp;Antara Foto/Arie Nugraha/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A university student protests against the government's proposed labor reforms in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, October 6. Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Demonstrators protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in front of the Regional People's Representative Assembly building in Bandung, West Java Province, Indonesia, October 6. Antara Foto/Arie Nugraha

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
