Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

A demonstrator sits on a chair in front of a burning police station in Jakarta, October 8. The “omnibus” jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands of people in Southeast Asia’s largest economy take to the streets in protest against legislation they say undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

