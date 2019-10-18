Edition:
Pictures | Fri Oct 18, 2019 | 1:20pm EDT

Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ruling elite grows

A demonstrator sits near burning tires as he holds a Lebanese flag during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation, in Dora, Lebanon, October 18. Tens of thousands of protesters blocked roads, burned tires and marched across Lebanon for a second day on Friday, demanding the removal of a political elite they accuse of looting the economy to the point of breakdown. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Demonstrators hold Lebanese flags as they gather during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Demonstrators carry Lebanese national flags and gesture during a protest targeting the government over an economic crisis in the port city of Sidon, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Demonstrators gesture and chant slogans during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Smoke rises as demonstrators block a road leading to Beirut international airport during protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Demonstrators run as they hold tires during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation, in Dora, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
A demonstrator holds his dog as smoke rises during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation in Jdeideh, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Demonstrators gesture as they hold Lebanese flags during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Demonstrators bring tires to be set on fire during a protest targeting the government over an economic crisis, at Barja area blocking off a main road leading from southern Lebanon to Beirut, October 18. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Women gesture and chant slogans during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
A demonstrator wears a face mask as he walks near burning tires during a protest over deteriorating economic situation in Jdeideh, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Lebanese army soldier holds a white rose as people protest over deteriorating economic situation, in the port city of Sidon, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
An ambulance vehicle passes by burning tires during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation, in Tripoli, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
Demonstrators take a selfie in front of burning tires during a protest targeting the government over an economic crisis, at Barja area blocking off a main road leading from southern Lebanon to Beirut, October 18. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
People take pictures of burning tires during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Dora, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
A man walks past debris at a site of protest that happened yesterday over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Friday, October 18, 2019
A demonstrator walks close to a fire during a protest over a deteriorating economic situation in Beirut, Lebanon, October 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
A demonstrator lights a torch during a protest over deteriorating economic situation in Beirut, Lebanon, October 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
A demonstrator holds a Lebanese flag during a protest over deteriorating economic situation in Beirut, Lebanon, October 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2019
