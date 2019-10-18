Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ruling elite grows
A demonstrator sits near burning tires as he holds a Lebanese flag during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation, in Dora, Lebanon, October 18. Tens of thousands of protesters blocked roads, burned tires and marched across Lebanon for a...more
Demonstrators hold Lebanese flags as they gather during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators carry Lebanese national flags and gesture during a protest targeting the government over an economic crisis in the port city of Sidon, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Demonstrators gesture and chant slogans during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Smoke rises as demonstrators block a road leading to Beirut international airport during protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators run as they hold tires during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation, in Dora, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A demonstrator holds his dog as smoke rises during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation in Jdeideh, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators gesture as they hold Lebanese flags during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Demonstrators bring tires to be set on fire during a protest targeting the government over an economic crisis, at Barja area blocking off a main road leading from southern Lebanon to Beirut, October 18. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Women gesture and chant slogans during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A demonstrator wears a face mask as he walks near burning tires during a protest over deteriorating economic situation in Jdeideh, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese army soldier holds a white rose as people protest over deteriorating economic situation, in the port city of Sidon, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
An ambulance vehicle passes by burning tires during a protest over the deteriorating economic situation, in Tripoli, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Demonstrators take a selfie in front of burning tires during a protest targeting the government over an economic crisis, at Barja area blocking off a main road leading from southern Lebanon to Beirut, October 18. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
People take pictures of burning tires during a protest over deteriorating economic situation, in Dora, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man walks past debris at a site of protest that happened yesterday over deteriorating economic situation, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 18. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A demonstrator walks close to a fire during a protest over a deteriorating economic situation in Beirut, Lebanon, October 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A demonstrator lights a torch during a protest over deteriorating economic situation in Beirut, Lebanon, October 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A demonstrator holds a Lebanese flag during a protest over deteriorating economic situation in Beirut, Lebanon, October 17. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Next Slideshows
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara...
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William and and wife Catherine highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation, the first trip by a...
Barcelona streets ablaze as Catalan separatists protest
Unrest intensifies in the Spanish city of Barcelona after the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William and and wife Catherine highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation, the first trip by a British royal family member in more than a decade.
Barcelona streets ablaze as Catalan separatists protest
Unrest intensifies in the Spanish city of Barcelona after the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state.
Bosnia's lady in red
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, has spent four decades surrounding herself with her favorite hue in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
All the president's men: Who are the supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal?
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry, threatening his presidency. Here are some of the main American players in the drama.
Japan cleans up after Typhoon Hagibis
Residents in Fukushima prefecture begin clearing wreckage after scores of rivers burst their banks when Typhoon Hagibis hit northeastern Japan.