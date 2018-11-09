Edition:
Pictures | Fri Nov 9, 2018 | 1:30pm EST

Protests to protect Mueller investigation

People take part in the "No One is Above the Law" protest in New York City, November 8, 2018. Demonstrators staged protests nationwide to demand that President Donald Trump do nothing to hinder an ongoing investigation into Russian meddling to help him win the 2016 U.S. election. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
People take part in the "No One is Above the Law" protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
Protesters rally outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A protester walks to City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People take part in the "No One is Above the Law" protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People take part in a protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People take part in a protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2018
A protester departs City Hall after a protest in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People in a car driving by City Hall show their support in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
People take part in the "No One is Above the Law" protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
A woman waves a U.S. flag at passing cars as protesters rally outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
