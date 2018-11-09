Protests to protect Mueller investigation
People take part in the "No One is Above the Law" protest in New York City, November 8, 2018. Demonstrators staged protests nationwide to demand that President Donald Trump do nothing to hinder an ongoing investigation into Russian meddling to help...more
People take part in the "No One is Above the Law" protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Protesters rally outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester walks to City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People take part in the "No One is Above the Law" protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
People take part in a protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People take part in a protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A protester departs City Hall after a protest in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People gather in front of City Hall in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People in a car driving by City Hall show their support in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
People take part in the "No One is Above the Law" protest in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman waves a U.S. flag at passing cars as protesters rally outside the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
