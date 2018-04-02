Protests turn deadly on Gaza-Israel border
A wheelchair-bound Palestinian photographer is helped, as others react from tear gas, fired by Israeli troops, at a protest at the Israel-Gaza border where demonstrators demanded the right of Palestinians to return to their homeland, east of Gaza...more
A boy waves a Palestinian flag, at the Israel-Gaza border, during clashes with Israeli troops, east of Gaza City, April 1. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along the Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip, March 31. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians take cover from Israeli snipers during clashes at the Gaza-Israel border, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 31. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl reacts after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops, during clashes at the Gaza-Israel border, March 31. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli troops during clashes at the Gaza-Israel border, March 31. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops at the Gaza-Israel border, March 31. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers shoot tear gas from the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, March 30. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the border with the northern Gaza Strip, March 30. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian runs during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, March 30. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli drone drops tear gas grenades during clashes with Palestinians, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, March 30. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, March 30. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians shout during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, March 30. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian paramedics evacuate an injured man on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border, March 30. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, during a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, March 30. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians run from tear gas on the Gaza side of the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, March 30. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians attend a tent city protest along the Israel border with Gaza, March 30. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians react from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes, March 30. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A wounded Palestinian woman is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, March 30. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
