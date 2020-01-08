Edition:
Puerto Ricans sleep outside after 'devastating' earthquake

People rest at a makeshift camp outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, January 7. Many Puerto Ricans woke up on Wednesday to a second day without electricity after the island's worst earthquake in over a century knocked out its biggest power plant, collapsed homes and killed at least one person. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Puerto Rico's schools were closed on Wednesday and all public employees except police and health workers stayed home as engineers checked the safety of buildings after Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People rest at a makeshift camp outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, January 7. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Puerto Rico is still recovering from Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 that killed about 3,000 people and destroyed a significant amount of infrastructure. The island is also working through a bankruptcy process to restructure about $120 billion of debt and pension obligations. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People rest at a makeshift camp outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, January 7. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People rest at a makeshift camp outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, January 7. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People rest at a makeshift camp outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, January 7. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Emergency workers deliver camp beds at a makeshift camp build by people outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, January 7. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A screen grab taken from aerial footage shows damages left by the earthquake at Punta Ventana near Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, January 6. Lorenzo Delgado/via REUTERS

A home is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, January 7. REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz

A home is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, January 7. REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz

A home is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz

A shop is seen damaged after an earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, January 7. REUTERS/Ricardo Ortiz

