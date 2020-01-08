Puerto Ricans sleep outside after 'devastating' earthquake

People rest at a makeshift camp outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, January 7. Many Puerto Ricans woke up on Wednesday to a second day without electricity after the island's worst earthquake in over a century...more

People rest at a makeshift camp outside their apartment building after an earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, January 7. Many Puerto Ricans woke up on Wednesday to a second day without electricity after the island's worst earthquake in over a century knocked out its biggest power plant, collapsed homes and killed at least one person. REUTERS/Marco Bello

