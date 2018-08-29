Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
The official estimate of Puerto Rico's death toll from Hurricane Maria, the most powerful storm to strike the Caribbean U.S. island territory in nearly 90 years, has been raised to 2,975, up from 64, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Tuesday....more
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico, February 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Brandon Gomez (L) cuts Pablo Sanchez' hair with an electric razor, powered by a car battery outside his home in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, January 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Jaimy Liz Villarini (L) and Magda Rodriguez sit in candle light at their home in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman looks as her husband climbs down a ladder at a partially destroyed bridge in Utuado, Puerto Rico, November 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
The floor of a bathroom is seen covered in mud and debris in Utuado, Puerto Rico, January 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Irma Arroyo reads a book with a flashlight at her home without power in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, January 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Ruth Santiago refreshes herself with water from a pipe in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Ramona Olivera, 86, uses a solar lamp as she fills a bucket with water, in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico, May 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Roberto Morales Santos, 70, looks out after posing for a portrait in his home, damaged by Hurricane Maria, in the municipality of Barranquitas outside San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Aurea Esther Gonzalez holds a bible dirty with mud, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Local residents walk in a river after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Ana Maria Jimenez, 89, lays on a bed, in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A man stands on what is left of the balcony of his home and near another destroyed house, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Chickens walk through a house, which was partially destroyed by Hurricane Maria, at the squatter community of Villa Hugo in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, December 2017. Villa Hugo is a settlement initially formed by people whose houses were damaged or...more
Puerto Rican Debora Oquendo, 43, makes a phone call to a doctor for her 10-month-old daughter in a hotel room where she lives, in Orlando, Florida, December 2017. Oquendo and her baby girl Genesis Rivera share the hotel room, temporarily paid for by...more
A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island and damaged the power grid in September, in Dorado, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
People collect mountain spring water, after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in Corozal, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents hold their hands aloft to signal that they need water as UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the First Armored Division's Combat Aviation Brigade fly past during recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria, near Ciales, Puerto Rico, October...more
A doctor checks the eyes of Hilda Colon at a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
The contents of a damaged home can be seen as recovery efforts continue following Hurricane Maria near the town of Comerio, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alfredo Martinez, a mail man for the U.S. Postal Service delivers the mail at an area damaged by Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Buildings damaged by Hurricane Maria are seen in Lares, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Milagros Jimenez poses for a picture at her house, which was partially destroyed by Hurricane Maria, at the squatter community of Villa Hugo in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, December 2017. Villa Hugo is a settlement initially formed by people whose houses...more
Houses damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Maria stand at the squatter community of Villa Hugo in Canovanas, Puerto Rico, December 2017. Villa Hugo is a settlement initially formed by people whose houses were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Hugo in...more
A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico, September 2017 REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Homes damaged by Hurricane Maria stand amid thousands of trees that have been exfoliated by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bare trees are seen at a residential area following Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, October 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Local residents ride a horse by a destroyed building after Hurricane Maria in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, October 2017 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. and Puerto Rico flags hang on a damaged church after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico, September 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People rest outside a damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, September 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A car submerged in flood waters is seen close to the dam of the Guajataca lake after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guajataca, Puerto Rico, September 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stay at the roof of a damaged house after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, September 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
MORE IN PICTURES
Bees swarm Times Square
New York City's Times Square was abuzz as bees swarmed a hot dog stand, prompting police to shut down the street and call a beekeeper as tourists looked on.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Best of the Asian Games
Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.
Aretha Franklin lies in repose in Detroit
Aretha Franklin's body lay in repose while her soaring voice poured out from loudspeakers outside a Detroit museum, stirring fans to sway and sing along and others to weep as they lined up for a last glimpse of the Queen of Soul.
Tearful reunions for separated Korean families
Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.
Animal artists
Paintings created by creatures big and small.