Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 28, 2019 | 1:55pm EDT

Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian

A couple boards up the door of their beachfront house as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A couple boards up the door of their beachfront house as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
A couple boards up the door of their beachfront house as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
1 / 16
A surfer surveys the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Patillas, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A surfer surveys the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Patillas, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
A surfer surveys the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Patillas, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
2 / 16
Coast Guard personnel attach hurricane shutters to windows in preparation of Tropical Storm Dorian at Coast Guard Sector San Juan, Puerto Rico August 26. U.S. Coast Guard/Ricardo Castrodad/Handout via REUTERS

Coast Guard personnel attach hurricane shutters to windows in preparation of Tropical Storm Dorian at Coast Guard Sector San Juan, Puerto Rico August 26. U.S. Coast Guard/Ricardo Castrodad/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Coast Guard personnel attach hurricane shutters to windows in preparation of Tropical Storm Dorian at Coast Guard Sector San Juan, Puerto Rico August 26. U.S. Coast Guard/Ricardo Castrodad/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 16
Tropical Storm Dorian is shown in this photo taken by NASA's Aqua satellite MODIS instrument as it moved over the Leeward Islands, as it continues its track into the Eastern Caribbean Sea, August 27. NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)/Handout via REUTERS

Tropical Storm Dorian is shown in this photo taken by NASA's Aqua satellite MODIS instrument as it moved over the Leeward Islands, as it continues its track into the Eastern Caribbean Sea, August 27. NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Tropical Storm Dorian is shown in this photo taken by NASA's Aqua satellite MODIS instrument as it moved over the Leeward Islands, as it continues its track into the Eastern Caribbean Sea, August 27. NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 16
A couple boards up the door of their beachfront house as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A couple boards up the door of their beachfront house as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
A couple boards up the door of their beachfront house as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
5 / 16
A house boat is seen secured to a mangrove as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A house boat is seen secured to a mangrove as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A house boat is seen secured to a mangrove as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
6 / 16
A surfer enters the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Patillas, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A surfer enters the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Patillas, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 28, 2019
A surfer enters the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Patillas, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
7 / 16
Nearly empty shelves where bottled water is normally displayed, are shown at a grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Nearly empty shelves where bottled water is normally displayed, are shown at a grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Nearly empty shelves where bottled water is normally displayed, are shown at a grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
8 / 16
A man boards up a window of a beach house in the tourist zone of El Combate as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A man boards up a window of a beach house in the tourist zone of El Combate as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A man boards up a window of a beach house in the tourist zone of El Combate as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
9 / 16
A man fixes the tin roof of a stilt house on the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A man fixes the tin roof of a stilt house on the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A man fixes the tin roof of a stilt house on the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
10 / 16
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Storm Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Storm Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Storm Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
11 / 16
A boat sits secured to a mangrove as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A boat sits secured to a mangrove as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A boat sits secured to a mangrove as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
12 / 16
A worker cuts tree branches in preparation for Storm Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A worker cuts tree branches in preparation for Storm Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A worker cuts tree branches in preparation for Storm Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
13 / 16
A man cuts a plywood to cover the windows of a beach restaurant in the tourist zone of El Combate as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A man cuts a plywood to cover the windows of a beach restaurant in the tourist zone of El Combate as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
A man cuts a plywood to cover the windows of a beach restaurant in the tourist zone of El Combate as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
14 / 16
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Cars line up for fuel at a gas station as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
15 / 16
A woman purchases bottled water from a local grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A woman purchases bottled water from a local grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
A woman purchases bottled water from a local grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by...

Next Slideshows

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kong protesters gathered to condemn the alleged sexual abuse of a woman by police after she was arrested during anti-government demonstrations.

12:30pm EDT
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

10:00am EDT
Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

Aug 27 2019
Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre, demanding Mexican...

Aug 27 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes

Thailand's royal consort flashes camo, guns and planes

King Maha Vajiralongkorn named 34-year-old Major-General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a former nurse and his bodyguard, his Royal Noble Consort last month.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Climate activist Greta Thunberg sails across Atlantic

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg sails into New York Harbor in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her 14-day journey from England to partake in a United Nations climate summit in New York next month.

Revelers frolic amid crushed tomatoes during Spain's annual Tomatina festival

Revelers frolic amid crushed tomatoes during Spain's annual Tomatina festival

Thousands of revelers hurl tonnes of tomatoes at each other cavorting in the red pulp beneath their feet in the Spanish town of Bunol during the annual Tomatina festival.

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kongers protest suspected sexual violence by police

Hong Kong protesters gathered to condemn the alleged sexual abuse of a woman by police after she was arrested during anti-government demonstrations.

Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires rage across the Amazon

Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants clash with police in Mexco

Migrants from Haiti and Africa clash with federal police in Tapachula as they protest outside the Siglo XXI immigrant detention centre, demanding Mexican migration authorities speed up issuing their humanitarian visas so they can cross the country toward the U.S.

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

On tour with the Palestine Youth Orchestra

The Palestine Youth Orchestra, which has been touring Europe for three weeks, includes 76 members whose identities cross borders and religious divides, with Muslim, Druze and Christian members.

Best of the MTV VMAs

Best of the MTV VMAs

Highlights from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast