Puerto Rico braces for Hurricane Dorian
A couple boards up the door of their beachfront house as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A surfer surveys the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Patillas, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Coast Guard personnel attach hurricane shutters to windows in preparation of Tropical Storm Dorian at Coast Guard Sector San Juan, Puerto Rico August 26. U.S. Coast Guard/Ricardo Castrodad/Handout via REUTERS
Tropical Storm Dorian is shown in this photo taken by NASA's Aqua satellite MODIS instrument as it moved over the Leeward Islands, as it continues its track into the Eastern Caribbean Sea, August 27. NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and...more
A couple boards up the door of their beachfront house as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A house boat is seen secured to a mangrove as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A surfer enters the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Patillas, Puerto Rico August 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Nearly empty shelves where bottled water is normally displayed, are shown at a grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A man boards up a window of a beach house in the tourist zone of El Combate as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A man fixes the tin roof of a stilt house on the water as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Storm Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A boat sits secured to a mangrove as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A worker cuts tree branches in preparation for Storm Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A man cuts a plywood to cover the windows of a beach restaurant in the tourist zone of El Combate as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Cars line up for fuel at a gas station as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico August 27. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
A woman purchases bottled water from a local grocery store as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico August 26. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
