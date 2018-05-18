Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

Wilson Reyes, 44, uses a solar lamp while walking in the dark in Jayuya, Puerto Rico. The U.S. federal agency tasked with restoring electricity to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean last year is leaving the island though thousands...more

Wilson Reyes, 44, uses a solar lamp while walking in the dark in Jayuya, Puerto Rico. The U.S. federal agency tasked with restoring electricity to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean last year is leaving the island though thousands still have no power heading into the next hurricane season starting next month. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

