Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season
Jose Alvarez, 60, uses a head lamp while walking in the dark as the island's fragile power system is still reeling from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria eight months ago, in Jayuya, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Wilson Reyes, 44, uses a solar lamp while walking in the dark in Jayuya, Puerto Rico. The U.S. federal agency tasked with restoring electricity to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the Caribbean last year is leaving the island though thousands...more
A horse eats from the hand of a young man while being illuminated by a flashlight in Adjuntas. Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico last September, leaving 1.5 million homes and businesses in the dark. Both the island's power utility and the Trump...more
Cancer patient Israel Gonzalez, 84, poses for a photograph with the light of a solar lamp at his home in Utuado. Most power has been restored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers but the electricity grid remains unreliable, and suffered an island-wide...more
Residents of La Chorrera neighbourhood carry an electricity pole in Utuado. About 22,000 customers are still without electricity, most in remote areas, according to the new head of the island's power utility, the Puerto Rico Electric Power...more
Residents of La Chorrera neighbourhood work on an electricity pole in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Alexis Massol sits in a cinema that uses solar energy in Adjuntas. The writing on the screen reads "Bankruptcy." REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Contractors of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers install an electricity pole in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of La Central neighbourhood wash clothes in the river in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Jannet Rodriguez, 40, stands on the porch of her house with solar lamps attached to the railings in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A house illuminated with the help of a generator in Jayuya. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Food is seen on a kitchen counter in a house without electricity in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Jannet Rodriguez (R), 44, uses a solar lamp while talking to her daughter Keimiliz in Jayuya. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
The license plate of a jeep of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reads "Puerto Rico, Island of Enchantment" in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A cat sits next to a generator in a house without electricity in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Workers of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repair part of the electrical grid in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A resident of La Chorrera neighbourhood tries to fix an electrical grid in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A cat sits next to electrical cables connected to a generator in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A house illuminated with the help of a generator in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Gladys Lugo, 67, sits in a wheelchair as a solar lamp illuminates the entrance of her home in Jayuya. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Workers of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repair part of the electrical grid in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A contractor of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers carries cables in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of La Chorrera neighbourhood are seen through a destroyed house while they work on an electricity pole in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Workers of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repair part of the electrical grid in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Next Slideshows
Wild food foraging
Botanist Hayden Stebbins leads a dozen wild food foragers in upstate New York, steering them clear of poisonings and arrests that have plagued others across the...
Royal wedding rehearsal
British armed forces carry out a carriage procession rehearsal through the streets of Windsor ahead of Prince Harry's wedding on Saturday to Meghan Markle.
Young Prince Harry
Childhood photos of Britain's Prince Harry.
Rare tornado hits Germany
A rare tornado hit a populated area in western Germany, leaving a trail of destruction in west of Duesseldorf.
MORE IN PICTURES
Countdown to the royal wedding
Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Explosions intensify on Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, spewing ash and triggering a red alert for aircraft for the first time since the latest eruption began.
Royal wedding dresses
What the bride wore at past royal weddings.
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala
Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to raise money for AIDS research.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Wild food foraging
Botanist Hayden Stebbins leads a dozen wild food foragers in upstate New York, steering them clear of poisonings and arrests that have plagued others across the United States.
Royal wedding rehearsal
British armed forces carry out a carriage procession rehearsal through the streets of Windsor ahead of Prince Harry's wedding on Saturday to Meghan Markle.