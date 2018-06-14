Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season
An elderly woman prays at a chapel of the San Rafael nursing home in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. With another hurricane season starting, older Puerto Ricans have little to protect them from another storm on an impoverished island that remains far from...more
Wilson Reyes attaches solar lamps to the fence outside his home as his neighbourhood is still without power nine months after Hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island, in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Ramona Olivera, 86, uses a solar lamp as she fills a bucket with water, as her neighbourhood is still without power nine months after Hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island, in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
An elderly woman sits in her bed at the San Rafael nursing home in Arecibo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Zoraida Reyes points with a flashlight at the scar of her husband and cancer patient Israel Gonzalez at their home, as their neighbourhood is still without power nine months after Hurricanes Irma and Maria battered the island, in Adjuntas....more
Marcelino Roman, 91, poses for a photograph outside his room at the San Rafael nursing home in Arecibo. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Jose Alvarez, 60, uses a head lamp while walking in the dark as the island's fragile power system is still reeling from the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria, in Jayuya. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Wilson Reyes, 44, uses a solar lamp while walking in the dark in Jayuya, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A horse eats from the hand of a young man while being illuminated by a flashlight in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Cancer patient Israel Gonzalez, 84, poses for a photograph with the light of a solar lamp at his home in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of La Chorrera neighbourhood carry an electricity pole in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of La Chorrera neighbourhood work on an electricity pole in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Alexis Massol sits in a cinema that uses solar energy in Adjuntas. The writing on the screen reads "Bankruptcy." REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Contractors of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers install an electricity pole in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of La Central neighbourhood wash clothes in the river in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Jannet Rodriguez, 40, stands on the porch of her house with solar lamps attached to the railings in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A house illuminated with the help of a generator in Jayuya. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Food is seen on a kitchen counter in a house without electricity in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Jannet Rodriguez (R), 44, uses a solar lamp while talking to her daughter Keimiliz in Jayuya. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
The license plate of a jeep of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) reads "Puerto Rico, Island of Enchantment" in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A cat sits next to a generator in a house without electricity in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Workers of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repair part of the electrical grid in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A resident of La Chorrera neighbourhood tries to fix an electrical grid in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A cat sits next to electrical cables connected to a generator in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A house illuminated with the help of a generator in Adjuntas. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Gladys Lugo, 67, sits in a wheelchair as a solar lamp illuminates the entrance of her home in Jayuya. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Workers of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repair part of the electrical grid in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A contractor of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers carries cables in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of La Chorrera neighbourhood are seen through a destroyed house while they work on an electricity pole in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Workers of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repair part of the electrical grid in Utuado. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
