Puerto Rico braces for hurricane season

An elderly woman prays at a chapel of the San Rafael nursing home in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. With another hurricane season starting, older Puerto Ricans have little to protect them from another storm on an impoverished island that remains far from fully recovered. Younger and wealthier people have been moving away for years, leaving an older and sicker population in the hands of an underfunded healthcare system. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

