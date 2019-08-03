Edition:
Pictures | Fri Aug 2, 2019 | 10:50pm EDT

Puerto Rico celebrates as governor officially resigns

Demonstrators chant, wave Puerto Rican flags, and drink champagne celebrating the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2, 2019. Rossello resigned on August 2, following weeks of protests over offensive chat messages and corruption charges against former administration officials. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators react while celebrating the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators chant, wave Puerto Rican flags, and drink champagne celebrating the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators react while celebrating the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators chant, wave Puerto Rican flags, and drink champagne celebrating the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags to celebrate the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
A demonstrator looks on while celebrating the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators chant, wave Puerto Rican flags, and drink champagne celebrating the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators celebrate the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators celebrate the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators react while drinking champagne to celebrate the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
Demonstrators chant and wave Puerto Rican flags as they celebrate the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
A demonstrator reacts while celebrating the official resignation of now ex-governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico August 2. REUTERS/Gabriella N. Baez

Reuters / Friday, August 02, 2019
